The city of Philadelphia unveiled a nine-foot statue of Harriet Tubman Tuesday morning in front of City Hall.
The "Journey to Freedom" sculpture will be displayed now through Mar. 31.
"It's an honor to celebrate the life and legacy of Harriet Tubman here in Philadelphia," said Mayor Jim Kenney. "Telling these stories through public art is vital for learning and reflection, connecting with our communities, and understanding our histories. I am particularly proud that the City of Philadelphia is hosting the temporary installation of Harriet Tubman on the North apron of City Hall."
The statue unveiling coincides with more than 30 locally sponsored programs planned during Black History and Women's History months to celebrate Tubman's life. In addition, her 200th birthday will also be commemorated.
"I am honored that the City of Philadelphia is hosting my sculpture 'The Journey to Freedom'," said Wofford."
Philadelphia holds a specific relevance to Harriet's story as the city she found safe harbor in after her escape from Maryland, as well as staging many of her returning raids to free others from the bondage of slavery. To be able to help amplify Harriet Tubman's heroism and determination in a world that desperately needs her ideals is one of the greatest honors of my life."
Over the next two months, the events both virtual and in-person, will echo themes of activism, human rights, freedom, contributions of women equality, among others. There will also be a screening of the 2019 film "Harriet."
"To build on the excitement of hosting the Harriet Tubman sculpture in Philadelphia, the Office of Arts Culture and the Creative Economy
(OACCE) partnered with local cultural organizations to develop a schedule of thematic programs happening from the installation through the end of March," said Kelly Lee, Chief Cultural Officer and Executive Director of OACCE. "We wanted to amplify Philadelphia's celebration of Harriet Tubman while highlighting and promoting the programs of our local cultural organizations. I encourage Philadelphians and visitors to visit creativephl.org to participate in the full schedule of celebration events."
Some of the organizations involved in the Tubman celebration include: the African American Museum of Philadelphia, ArtWell, Cecil B. Moore Freedom Fighters, the Charles L. Blockson Afro-American Collection of Temple University Libraries, Lest We Forget Museum of Slavery, Mother Bethel AME Church, Philadelphia Ballet, Philadelphia Clef Club of Jazz & Performing Arts, Philadelphia Orchestra and more.
"Harriet Tubman's legacy as an abolitionist, political activist, liberator, nurse, hero, and human rights advocate has made her an icon of courage and determination," said Tumar Alexander, managing director for the City of Philadelphia . "These values are what we want represented when people visit City Hall. I hope the presence of this monument reminds Philadelphians of the importance of taking action to improve our communities and fosters a pride of place."
