Members of Philadelphia’s Haitian community have been reeling since the assassination of embattled Haiti President Jovenel Moise.
Moise, a 53-year-old former businessman who took office in 2017, was shot dead and his wife, Martine, was seriously wounded when heavily armed assassins stormed the couple's home in the pre-dawn hours on Wednesday. Several suspects have reportedly been shot or apprehended.
Numa St. Louis, a Haitian-American and policy adviser for U.S. Rep. Dwight Evans, called the assassination a "gross violation."
“The president had a lot of detractors and I count myself in that group of people, but I think that the way that he went out was totally wrong,” he said. “It was just barbaric and inhumane to kill the man in his own home.”
“I think that Haitians everywhere, in Haiti and the diaspora, have their issues with Jovenel whether it was because of his mismanagement of public funds, the insecurity he presided over or his overstay of power,” St. Louis said.
“He totally mismanaged the country. Notwithstanding that, what happened was a gross violation of sovereignty, of decency and we deplore it and Haitians wanted to see him end his term and hold elections,” he continued.
“Irrespective of our position or concerns with him, we categorically reject and condemn what happened.”
Moise had ruled by decree for more than a year after Parliament was dissolved. Under his rule, Haiti was plagued with instability, violence and gang activity.
Merytony Nathan, vice president of the Philadelphia Haitian American Chamber of Commerce, said many people were shocked by Moise's killing.
"It's a shock to the world," she said. "It's a shock to everyone because we have foreigners involved in this."
According to published reports, more than 28 people are suspected of involvement in the assassination, including people from Colombia, Haiti and the U.S.
Nathan said she wants all who were involved in Moise's killing to be brought to justice.
"We want all of these people to be arrested," she said. "We want them to pay for it. We want justice and we want for this to not ever happen again."
Gilda Jean-Louis, co-founder of the Elise Joseph Foundation, a nonprofit organization, said local members of the Haitian community have been concerned about the turbulence of the last two years with the rise of violence.
“It’s really been very disheartening for us in the diaspora to see how the country, particularly Port-au-Prince being the center of everything, has deteriorated to the point to where so many atrocities have taken place unchecked,” she said.
“All of the trauma that families have been going through has been very distressful for us here. I can say with all my heart that many Haitians that have been very much aware and connected to what’s going on in Haiti and all of the churches, church ministries and prayer line groups have been praying heartily for it to come to an end,” Jean-Louis said.
Jean-Louis noted that appeals had been made for Moise to step down in order to de-escalate the situation, and there had been warnings that Moise could be assassinated.
Opposition leaders recently demanded he step down, arguing that his term legally ended in February 2021.
“We are saddened to hear that it had to come down to the president’s assassination,” Jean-Louis said.
“We were hoping that to have that many in leadership in Haiti turn against the president that he would have heeded to the warnings. I think we’re all saddened that it had come to that point but the people have been living in sheer horror in Haiti for over two years.”
Parthen Anty, a local Haitian businessman, said he has been in shock since Moise's slaying.
"It was unexpected," he said. "I know some people did not like the president. He wanted to have an election in September and after the election he was going to go back to his hometown and live his life in peace. That's what he wanted to do. That is what I thought was going to happen. So now I'm just in shock."
Louis Phanor, publisher of L’ Informaeur, a local Haitian newspaper, expressed concern about the impact of Moise’s assassination on Haiti.
“By doing this, you create chaos in the country,” he said. "This is not good for the image of the country. The country has suffered a lot. People are suffering.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.