At-large Councilmember Helen Gym said she plans to announce legislation towards lead-free water filtration in Philadelphia's public schools.
Gym's announcement comes after a Penn Environment study revealed that 98% of the School District of Philadelphia's schools tested had at least one or more drinking fountains that tested positive for lead.
The study was released by PennPIRG Education Fund, the PennEnvironment Research & Policy Center and the Black Church Center for Justice and Equality.
"A new report from Penn Environment and PennPIRG makes clear that we must urgently complete the transition to water filtration stations and away from water fountains that carry risk of lead exposure," Gym said. "It is clear from Penn Environment's analysis of the District's test results that lead contamination remains widespread despite prompt efforts from the District to deal with individual fountains that test at high levels."
Gym said that schools' water should be safe and accessible, which is critical. She said she plans to transition the city's schools to lead-free water filtration stations.
The research shows more than 60% of all outlets across 65 Philadelphia public schools tested positive for lead.
“Schools should be safe places where our kids go to learn, achieve, and grow up to be productive citizens in society," stated PennEnvironment Research & Policy Center Executive Director David Masur. "Instead, our study shows the pervasive threat of lead in drinking water faces Philadelphia kids when they enter our school buildings. It's time for district officials to address this threat once and for all.”
"In 2016, I passed a package of legislation to establish stronger limits for lead in water in school buildings and to ensure regular testing with public disclosure of the results," Gym said. "In addition, we listened to students who told us that too often, the water in their schools was inaccessible or unappealing, and successfully advocated for the Philadelphia School District to begin installing water-filtration stations in schools — a safe alternative to water fountains."
Also, a law passed by the City Council requires the school district to test every outlet in every school building across the city by the end of 2022. According to the publicly available data disclosed in the recent study, the district has only tested 29% of school buildings — even though they are 80% of the way through that required timeline.
According to Gym, President Joe Biden has proposed $15 billion to replace lead service lines that bring water to homes throughout the country.
"We can get to zero lead by completing the transition from outdated fountains to modern filtration stations," Gym said. "I am prepared to introduce legislation to support and accelerate that transition."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.