Philadelphia legislators are calling on the city’s top judges to expand the moratorium on evictions to include lockouts in order to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
On Friday, at-large Councilmember Helen Gym said in a letter to First Judicial District President Judge Patrick Dugan and Supervising Judge Matthew Wolf that disturbing issues have emerged since last month’s resumption of lockouts — or the physical eviction of a tenant and changing of the locks.
Gym said in the letter, which was signed by seven other City Council members, that they have heard about landlords locking out tenants, including families with young children and senior citizens, with no advanced notice and evicting tenants even though they have been approved for rental assistance.
A pause on lockouts would allow the city time to incorporate lessons learned during the past year to allow for a safe and fair process for certain evictions, Gym said. She also called for city courts to require a new writ service, or a final notice, to be provided to tenants.
“Given renewed threats from the pandemic and concerns that have arisen since the resumption of lockouts in the past month, however, we ask the court to resume its pause on lockouts,” Gym said in the letter.
A spokesperson for the city courts did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.
Lockouts resumed July 1 following the expiration of a previous blanket evictions moratorium. Landlords do not have to provide tenants with new notices.
The sheriff’s office or a landlord-tenant office is required to deliver a writ of possession 11 days prior to a lockout or eviction, according to a city report. One of those officers also must be present during a lockout. When locks are changed, a tenant cannot gain access to the property without contacting the landlord and making arrangements to enter the property.
In her letter, Gym said legislators still supported evictions in “certain serious situations” and the court’s process for landlords to petition for exemptions.
The city has more than $60 million in rental assistance available, which it will distribute over the coming months, Gym said. The city has given out $120 million in rent assistance already and more than 2,300 pairs of landlords and tenants have met with mediators through the city’s Eviction Diversion Program.
The more contagious delta variant is fueling a rapid rise in COVID-19 case counts in Philadelphia, which is disproportionately affecting young adult African Americans.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention temporarily halted certain evictions in counties experiencing “substantial or high levels of community transmission” of COVID-19 until Oct. 3. Not all tenants were covered under the order.
The eviction ban was put in place last year to protect renters from being displaced and potentially contributing to the spread of COVID-19 by moving into shelters, crowded conditions or shared housing.
Signing Gym’s letter were Councilmembers Kendra Brooks, Jamie Gauthier, Derek Green, Kenyatta Johnson, Curtis Jones, Katherine Gilmore Richardson and Isaiah Thomas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.