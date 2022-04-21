At-large Councilmember Helen Gym introduced legislation Thursday to increase transit ridership.
The bill would create a commuter benefits program that allows thousands of workers to use pre-tax income to cover commuting costs.
"Bringing new riders into Philadelphia's public transit network is critical both to our city's recovery and safety," Gym said. "This program will make our transit system more accessible to countless Philadelphians — and we know that a busier transit system is a safer transit system."
Under the Commuter Benefits bill, employers with at least 50 employees would be required to offer the program, including public transit passes and fares, van-pooling and bicycle expenses.
"Between inflation and record-high gas prices, too many Philadelphians are experiencing financial strain — and because of that, we should be doing everything we can to cut their costs elsewhere," said Councilmember Jamie Gauthier, D-3rd District. "Councilmember Gym's commuter benefits legislation does exactly that — and because public transit use also reduces road congestion and emissions, it's good for our collective public health as well. I'm grateful to Councilmember Gym for her leadership and am proud to co-sponsor this bill."
New York City, Los Angeles, Seattle and Washington, D.C. have similar transit programs.
"Transit Forward Philadelphia is excited and absolutely delighted that Councilmember Gym has introduced legislation to incentivize public transit use throughout the city and uplift the principles of transit equity for all Philadelphians," said Yasha Zarrinkelk, coalition manager and organizer at Transit Forward Philadelphia. "If passed, the Employee Commuter Transit Benefit Program will save low-income Philadelphians up to $280 a month on transportation costs that can then be used for housing, groceries or medical care. Due to the high cost of car ownership and absurd gas prices. Those who rely and depend on SEPTA every day, historically, low-income residents and communities of color, will benefit the most from this program, but the Commuter Transit Benefit Program will help ameliorate years of racial and income transit inequity."
At-large Councilmember Isaiah Thomas is calling for the Pennsylvania legislature to use the federal funding from the COVID-19 relief package to fund Freedom schools across the state, including Philadelphia.
Thomas referenced Illinois' $17 million funding initiative for Freedom Schools and said that while Pennsylvania will receive $4 billion in relief funding, it should match Illinois' commitment.
"Illinois is using #COVID19 relief to fund Freedom Schools. Today, in @PHLCouncil, I'm calling on PA to do the same," Thomas tweeted. "This emphasis on literacy, cultural enrichment & servant leadership will help the students who need it most."
Thomas' resolution says that Freedom Schools are part of literacy and cultural enrichment and emphasize leadership.
The Council member said that Philadelphia Freedom Schools, which have operated since 1999 and launched an independent curriculum in 2006, are a pillar of out-of-school time activities with quality programs after school and during the summer.
"After school and during the summer, we talk about engaging our young people," Thomas tweeted. "Freedom Schools prioritizes youth employment and programming. We can focus on a safe and fun summer, but we need to plan and invest now."
