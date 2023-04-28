Three people were killed Friday at 3:35 p.m. in a quadruple shooting at 5957 Palmetto St. in the city's Lawncrest section of the Northeast, according to the Philadelphia Police Department. One person was found on the sidewalk, one on the porch of a home and one inside the home.
A fourth male victim was transported by private auto to Jefferson-Frankford Hospital. His condition was unknown, according to Officer Eric McLaurin of Police Public Affairs.
Two men may have fled the scene in a black jeep.
According to NBC10, John Stanford with the police clarified in a news conference that a short time after they responded to Palmetto Street, they received news that a 16-year-old showed up at a hospital suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach. Police said at the time the person was in stable condition.
The incident follows the tragic shootings of two 16-year-olds in separate incidents. A 16-year-old kid was shot eight times on the 2200 block of South 67th Street, Thursday evening. The victim was taken to Presbyterian Hospital in critical condition. No arrests were made or weapons recovered.
And a 16-year old student was shot in the face at 52nd and Market streets, last Friday. He was waiting on the Market-Frankford EL platform when he was accosted by a suspect, a Black male in all Black clothing. The teen was rushed to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia in critical condition, around 10:30 pm.
