Lawncrest shooting

The site of a police investigation into a shooting that left three dead and one injured on Friday. —TRIBUNE FILE PHOTO

 TRIBUNE FILE PHOTO

Three people were killed Friday at 3:35 p.m. in a quadruple shooting at 5957 Palmetto St. in the city's Lawncrest section of the Northeast, according to the Philadelphia Police Department. One person was found on the sidewalk, one on the porch of a home and one inside the home.

A fourth male victim was transported by private auto to Jefferson-Frankford Hospital. His condition was unknown, according to Officer Eric McLaurin of Police Public Affairs. 

sstone@phillytrib.com

215-893-5781

