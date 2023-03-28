Gratz 1.jpg.JPG

Students at Simon Gratz High and Mastery Prep Middle Schools, which shares the campus, were dismissed at 11 a.m. Tuesday following the early morning shooting. —TRIBUNE PHOTO/ABDUL R. SULAYMAN

 TRIBUNE PHOTO/ABDUL R. SULAYMAN

A 15-year-old student at Simon Gratz High School Mastery Charter was fatally shot Tuesday morning while walking in the city's Tioga-Nicetown section, police said.

The shooting took place North Philadelphia near 16th Street and West Hunting Park Avenue just before 7:40 a.m., Philadelphia Police Sgt. Eric Gripp said at a news conference.

NBC10 and Tribune staff reports

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.