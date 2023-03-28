A 15-year-old student at Simon Gratz High School Mastery Charter was fatally shot Tuesday morning while walking in the city's Tioga-Nicetown section, police said.
The shooting took place North Philadelphia near 16th Street and West Hunting Park Avenue just before 7:40 a.m., Philadelphia Police Sgt. Eric Gripp said at a news conference.
The student, who has not been identified, was shot in the chest and pronounced dead at Temple University Hospital at 8:14 a.m.
In the moments before the shooting, the 10th-grader was involved in a fight with at least three other young people — one in a ski mask, Gripp said. At some point, one of those other young people pulled out a handgun.
The shooting occurred in around 7:45 a.m. Tuesday. It was about a block away from the charter school.
Police said that three males approached the teenager while he was on his way to school. One was wearing a ski mask, and the group got into a physical altercation before one of the assailants shot the boy in the chest. No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.
Detectives are not sure who shot the teenager or why, but are continuing to interview witnesses and check surveillance footage from nearby businesses.
Students at Simon Gratz High and Mastery Prep Middle Schools, which shares the campus, were dismissed at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Master Schools said in a statement.
"This morning, a Mastery student from Simon Gratz High School was a fatal victim in a shooting, blocks away from our school," the statement read. "The student has been identified and their family has been informed. Mastery offers our deepest condolences to the student’s family and loved ones and will respect their privacy. We share in their loss and are (devastated) by the frequency with which gun violence is impacting our city and our community."
NBC10 and Tribune staff reports
