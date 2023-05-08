Rhodes shooting

A gun went off in the boys bathroom of E. Washington Rhodes Elementary School on Monday. Philadelphia Police are investigating. —TRIBUNE FILE PHOTO

Police are investigating after a gun was fired Monday in a first-floor bathroom of E.W. Rhodes Elementary School in North Philadelphia. None of the school's 485 students was injured.

According to police, the incident happened around 11:25 a.m., at the school, along the 2900 W. Clearfield Street, and no one was injured during the incident.

NBC 10 contributed to this article.

sstone@phillytrib.com

(215) 893-5781

