Police are investigating after a gun was fired Monday in a first-floor bathroom of E.W. Rhodes Elementary School in North Philadelphia. None of the school's 485 students was injured.
According to police, the incident happened around 11:25 a.m., at the school, along the 2900 W. Clearfield Street, and no one was injured during the incident.
Police said the weapon had been recovered, but did not disclose if there had been an arrest made in this incident.
The school, at 2900 W. Clearfield St., was placed on lockdown at 11 a.m. when teachers heard a gun discharge.
In a statement, officials at the school said the school went on lockdown after the weapon was fired, though classes resumed after it was determined that there was no ongoing threat.
"Today, a firearm was brought into the E. W. Rhodes School and was discharged in the first-floor bathroom. Thankfully, nobody else was in the bathroom and no student or staff member was injured. The school immediately entered a lockdown at 11:15 a.m. and notified the Philadelphia Police Department (PPD) and the School District of Philadelphia’s Office of School Safety. The firearm was secured. Once it was determined that there was no imminent threat to the students and staff, the lockdown was lifted and the school resumed its normal instructional day," the school said in a statement.
Two years ago parents, teachers and students weren't as lucky. A 13-year-old student from the school was shot in the chest in October 2021. The incident took place in the 3110 block of North Judson Street near the school.
Also, on Monday morning, a 60-year-old intruder was shot in the chest and backside while attempting to break into a Brewerytown home in North-Central Philadelphia. The owner of a home on the 1300 block of North Marston Street, heard a man trying to crash his back window at 4 a.m., and shot him. The man was listed in stable condition at an area hospital and will face charges when he is released.
Monday's shooting incidents doubled around 4:30 p.m., when a man was shot in the head and pronounced dead at the hospital following a shooting in the 200 block of Church Lane. Two firearms were recovered. The suspect may be wearing a tan Dickies outfit.
NBC 10 contributed to this article.
