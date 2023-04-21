Philadelphia Shooting

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the number of shooting victims under the age of 18 has been growing steadily since 2015. —AP Photo/Matt Rourke

 Matt Rourke

A powerful statistic was quoted during a hearing this week of Philadelphia City Council’s Special Committee on Gun Violence Prevention: For the first time, gun violence is the No. 1 cause of deaths for children.

The statistic comes from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

