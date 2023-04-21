A powerful statistic was quoted during a hearing this week of Philadelphia City Council’s Special Committee on Gun Violence Prevention: For the first time, gun violence is the No. 1 cause of deaths for children.
The statistic comes from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The number of shooting victims under the age of 18 has been growing steadily since 2015, “and the number of teens arrested for gun violence doubled between 2017 and 2022,” according to Councilmember Jamie Gauthier. The event was directed by Gauthier of the third district and was chaired by Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson of the 2nd District.
“Of the 332 individuals under the age of 22 who were shot, 107 of them were active students in the Philadelphia schools,” said Kevin Bethel, chief of School Safety for the School District of Philadelphia. “And of the 51 people who were murdered, 21 of them have been active students.”
In 2015, 81 juvenile victims comprised 6.3% of all shooting victims. In 2021, 213 youth were shot, comprising 9.6% of total victims. The percent of youth arrested for gun violence has also grown from 5% of all arrestees (five total) in 2017, to 17% (24 total) in 2022. As it turns out, 93% of all individuals who were arrested for shootings had come into contact with either the criminal justice center, or a health and human services agency, in most cases, as early as their teen years.
“We can not continue to do the work to keep our kids safe without the help of the Philadelphia police,” said Bethel. He praised Outlaw for working with the school district’s Safe Pathways program aimed at keeping kids safe after school.
“As I knock on doors, our mothers and our grandmothers” are concerned about this issue We need to listen to our young people so the volumes are different and outcomes are different,” said a representative from the 7th District.
“We cannot afford to abandon the next generation of children ... we are listening and we want to be a part of the solution,” said Gauthier.
“The combined crisis of the COVID-19 pandemic, gun violence, and housing instability have traumatized young Philadelphians, resulting in increased harm to self and others,” according to the Special Committee on Gun Violence Prevention.
The city provides several services for youth. However, the gaps identified by community members and the continuing growth in the number of young people in gun violence show that those services need to be augmented, updated, or provided more broadly.
“We need to know what metrics we already have and to identify remaining gaps,” said Gauthier. “We need to give young people and their parents the support they need to thrive.”
“This is a crisis in the city of Philadelphia. We need to provide as many expressways to success as possible,” said one speaker.
Gauthier was choked up about the loss of city worker Tiffany Fletcher, who was killed by a stray bullet last fall outside Mill Creek Recreation Center.
“I hoped and prayed for Tiffany, but she did not survive, her injuries. This is just one of the major tragedies ... in recent months,” Gauthier said.
In addition to Fletcher’s murder, the committee noted young victims of shooting at Roxborough High School, Shepard Recreation Center and Overbrook High School, among others.
The committee identified some ways to spend money to fight gun violence in Philadelphia. The City Controller’s analysis of the funds showed that “only 17% of the 2023 Philadelphia city budget was invested in Intervention Services. Of that $36 million, no programs are directly targeted towards youth.”
Drastic cuts lamented by the committee, included “reductions or discontinued funding for youth employment, programming and mental health care support,” according to the group’s resolution and findings. These decisions may have adversely affected youth in Philadelphia. “Young people need connections to well-paying jobs and affordable housing, reconnecting to school, access to mentors, family-trauma and therapy supports, restorative justice programs and comprehensive reentry services,” the committee concluded.
