The Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office reopened the application process for their Violence Prevention Grant Initiative on Monday.
This action follows a wave of violence over the weekend. In a 24-hour period between Saturday and Sunday, at least six people were killed — including a 14-year-old boy. Five of the victims were reportedly shot and killed in a span of eight hours between Saturday evening and Sunday morning.
In total, seven people were shot during this eight-hour period in a number of different incidents.
The 14-year-old was killed in Overbrook on Saturday while walking with a group of friends around 8 p.m., at which point he was shot twice in the chest by an unknown assailant. He was then taken to Lankenau Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
According to police, Anthony Pinkney from the city’s Kingsessing neighborhood, was walking along Haddington Avenue in the Overbrook section of the city with a group of fellow teens, when they heard a “rapid succession” of gunfire.
Following this shooting, police responded to an incident in West Philadelphia that found two men shot to death in a parked car, in what police are considering to be a drive-by shooting. According to police, Terrell White, 34, and Marquan Fox, 24, were killed while they sat in a parked car on the 6000 block of Sansom Street.
Investigators said Sunday that the victims — along with a third man — were sitting inside a gray Hyundai when an unknown white vehicle drove by and the occupants fired several rounds into the Hyundai’s passenger side.
White and Fox died a short time later at the hospital, police said while not revealing if the third person was hurt.
Not too much later in the night, shootings occurred in different sections of North Philadelphia that led to the deaths of two men in unrelated incidents.
One of the two nonfatal shootings involved a 6-year-old who found a gun outside of his home on North 7th Street near Olney Avenue and brought it into the house, at which point the child’s father reportedly shot the child’s mother while attempting to clear the weapon. Other reports said that the mother was shot as the parents tried to take the gun away from the child.
Along the 3700 block of North Carlisle Street, police said that officers found Samir Burton, 19, from that block, with multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body. He died minutes later at the hospital.
The DA’s Office announced the resumption of the violence prevention program Monday with the intention of awarding $250,000 in additional grant funding.
“Tackling our city’s gun violence crisis requires the use of all the tools in our toolkit: vigorous enforcement and prosecution of those who are driving the violence in our communities; expanded forensic science in order to strengthen investigations and prosecutions; and prevention. My office is thrilled to continue awarding grants to properly-vetted groups who are providing the supports necessary to address the root causes of violent crime,” District Attorney Larry Krasner said.
As of Sunday, the Philadelphia Police Department reports that there have been 79 homicides in the city in 2023, which is a 16% drop from the number of homicides recorded in the same timeframe in 2022. Last year ended as the deadliest year since the police department began recording homicides.
The Violence Prevention Grant Initiative began awarding grants in May 2021 with funding from “the lawful and appropriate use of civil asset forfeiture” seized by law enforcement from criminal enterprises, according to the DA’s Office.
The funding, which is distributed and audited by the Philadelphia Foundation, is “redistributed to community-based organizations doing violence prevention work in the same zip code that the assets were seized” and has so far gone towards at least 31 organizations, including the ECO Foundation.
According to Kyle Morris, the founder and executive director of the ECO Foundation, this type of funding is “vital” to the organization.
“We strive to offer financial incentives to young people to learn and serve. We offer a wide variety of educational programming that ranges from financial literacy and business development to music production, CPR and ‘stop-the-bleed’ courses. This funding will help us continue to reach our community’s youth,” Morris said.
Councilmember Jamie Gauthier said in a news release that the efforts of Morris and groups such as the ECO Foundation, and in turn the violence prevention grant program, offer “a lifeline to the community,” adding that “we absolutely need more of that.”
“We need more resources to help young people navigate conflict. More resources to connect young people to financial opportunities. More resources in order to help them see that there is a world outside of their block,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.