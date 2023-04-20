A 16-year-old boy died Thursday morning after he was caught in a barrage of gunfire on the 5300 block of Grays Ferry Avenue in Southwest Philadelphia.

The teen was shot two times in the head, around 10:30 a.m., and was rushed to Presbyterian Medical Center, but died from his injuries, according to Philadelphia Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Eric Gripp.

sstone@phillytrib.com 215-893-5781

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.