A 16-year-old boy died Thursday morning after he was caught in a barrage of gunfire on the 5300 block of Grays Ferry Avenue in Southwest Philadelphia.
The teen was shot two times in the head, around 10:30 a.m., and was rushed to Presbyterian Medical Center, but died from his injuries, according to Philadelphia Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Eric Gripp.
He was the second teenager to die, or be injured, in the two days leading up to what could have been a fun weekend off from school.
Instead, the Southwest Philadelphia teen is gone — and a 15-year-old boy from North Philadelphia is fighting for his life — despite the city’s efforts to keep them safe.
The teen was shot — seemingly, just after the installation of a new crime-capturing street camera — in front of the Marie Dendy Recreation Center near Temple University.
The North Philadelphia shooting took place only a week after the camera went up at 9th and Jefferson streets. The teen was rushed to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children around 4 p.m. Wednesday, and he was listed in stable condition.
The video captured a COVID-masked boy wearing green sneakers as the perpetrator.
There have been over 300 incidents of gun violence in or near Philadelphia parks and recreation centers since 2019. The city spent nearly $5 million to install and operate about 100, 360-degree cameras, which show what’s going on in every direction. There are also 1,500 cameras inside the city’s recreation centers, themselves.
A new $100,000 reward-incentive for tips about shootings near schools, playgrounds and recreation centers should also help in the case. The reward was announced by Mayor Jim Kenney, last week.
“It’s important to have eyes and ears to keep people safe,” said Vincent Thompson, communications director for City Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson, who co-chairs the Council’s Special Committee on Gun Violence Prevention. “Police can’t make arrests unless people speak up,” to help identify criminals caught on camera. ‘If you see something, say something.’”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.