It was a shot to the head.
But no ambulances raced to the scene to rescue the victim on 17th Street in North Philadelphia that Friday night just before Easter.
The “shot” occurred in a boxing ring from a gloved hand, not from a hand holding a gun.
The helmeted 15-year-old recipient of the blow would live to see another day — and presumably learn from the experience.
Maybe this novice boxer would be a lawyer, a doctor, a politician, or even a cop. The prognosis that day was survival.
Young men and women hoping to live out the rest of their lives and their dreams — despite the hail of bullets around them — are being lured to the corner of 17th and Diamond these days to a temporary gym in Epiphany Baptist Church.
This is where a program called “Guns Down and Gloves Up” has been implemented to show youngsters how to fight without resorting to guns through the tried and true technique of boxing.
Boxing — once a staple of the Police Athletic League (PAL) in Philadelphia — previously proved effective in helping to pull juveniles out of the line of fire on the streets for decades in the City of Brotherly Love. But boxing, as a gang and gun violence remedy, was discontinued by PAL in 1972 because of liability concerns.
The program at Epiphany Baptist — started last summer — has taken off under the guidance of its founder, 22nd Police District Capt. Nashid Akil.
Akil, 42, said his organization is not affiliated with PAL.
Nonetheless, it is helping to fill the void left when PAL dropped out of boxing five decades ago.
Akil, who coordinates the program with the pastor of Epiphany Baptist, Dr. Eric Mason, said he hopes to expand it into a citywide deterrent to gun violence.
He said he and his former partner, Officer George Gee, sometime have to go into their own pockets to keep the program running these days.
Akil and Gee reduce liability concerns by inviting parents to come in and sign waivers for their children, he said. It is a technique long utilized by many area martial arts studios.
In keeping with the times, the initiative caters to both boys and girls, 8 to 16 years of age, and admission is free.
The organization has grown, and now 60 youths go through boxing drills under the guidance of an array of volunteer officers from the 22nd District who act as coaches under Gee’s guidance. Gee is a certified boxing instructor.
Gee, who has been Akil’s right-hand man since the inception of “Guns Down and Gloves Up,” has learned of the program’s need from his own experience.
“I boxed myself,” Gee said. “It tells you how much you can and can’t take. When you’re confident in yourself, you can usually talk things out because you’re confident about what you’re capable of doing. You don’t have to prove it to yourself or anyone else, because you know your ability. And with boxing, you can’t take shortcuts. You’ve got to do it all the way through or you’ll get hit. It builds character.”
The rejuvenated community relations initiative meets twice a week. Initially, it met in the streets outside the district by blocking off traffic on 17th Street, when there was no other space. Now it meets temporarily Wednesday and Friday from 4 to 6 p.m. in space provided for a gym by Mason in a large upstairs room at Epiphany Baptist.
As Leandra M. Gaines, 30, sat on the sidelines, proudly watching her son go through his paces under the mentoring of volunteer police officers, she said she and her son were fighting both COVID and violence when they turned to Akil’s experiment on 17th Street.
Her comments were barely audible beneath the muffling of her mask — temperatures are taken and masks required — and beneath the echoes of the gym.
Gaines said she and Aaron, 10, had moved out of the neighborhood recently but Aaron was getting antsy being cooped up with COVID-19 restrictions.
Now her son, once shy, seemed to be coming out of his shell thanks to the program, Gaines said. “Aaron told me personally his confidence is much better,” she said.
She said she and her son had to leave their old neighborhood recently because of the gunfire at night — and sometimes even during the day. But when Gaines heard about the boxing program through detectives she knew through her court job, she decided to bring her son back to the neighborhood for at least two nights a week.
Gamble pays off
“It’s safe,” she said. “There are cops at the door. Cops up here [in the gym]. Aaron here is with kids [from the neighborhood] much more now. It’s awesome — amazing discipline. There are male [and female] figures here teaching them that they can fight without picking up a gun.”
Meanwhile, Evelin Ventura, 15, one of the teens who had taken a shot on the Friday before Easter while circling an opponent in the boxing ring, had taken off her boxing helmet and was hitting the heavy bag nearby with a vengeance, wiping away her hair as the sweat poured off her.
“I took a shot, maybe two — maybe two or three times,” Evelin recalled modestly. “It teaches you how to keep your hands up.”
Ironically, she added, “It helps take away my pain.”
Implicit in her response was a sideways comment about life around her — a comment about the pain and fear youth have to grow up with and shrug off in her neighborhood. Daily life in her neighborhood is often beyond the control of fathers and mothers — unlike in other neighborhoods where parents may still be the final word.
Now youth with guns often control the streets, Akil said. His description of youth sometimes controlling neighborhoods was reminiscent of a reversed “Lord of the Flies.”
“Heavy gunfire is normal in my neighborhood. I can’t stop it anyway. It’s just gun violence. It’s not safe anymore.”
Evelin said that the night before her boxing class, a woman had been found shot and stabbed after a confrontation with a group of men in West Philadelphia not far from where Evelin lived. One bullet went into the window of a neighbor and children were afraid to go into the park the next day.
“Boxing gives me a stronger mindset. When I’m angry about something, I can hit the heavy bag. It’s a sport anybody can do,” Evelin said.
She said she did not know or care who won the rounds she had fought in the ring days earlier.
“You have to ask my coach about that,” she said pointing to a cop methodically moving a group of students through drills back and forth across the floor.
She said that wasn’t her concern.
“I get hit too,” said a helmeted Jamal Abram, 12. “It teaches you self-defense.”
“Boxing is not just about learning to use your hands,” said Akil as he watched his charges executing moves. “It is also about knowing how and when to walk away from a situation. Many fights are over silliness.”
The tall, heavy-set Akil, who looks like a linebacker, said he listened to residents in his district when he decided that boxing needed to be resurrected as a weapon in the fight against juvenile crime and gun violence.
He said he had grown up around boxers and recognized the transformative effects the discipline could have.
To remind himself, he keeps men around him like Gee and Kevin Howard, 60, for inspiration. Howard, one of his coaches, whom Akil calls his “drill sergeant,” hastened Sugar Ray Leonard’s retirement when he knocked Ray down in an early round of the last fight of Ray’s career.
Outlet for anger
Men like Howard, who displayed his temper in the ring with Ray, rather than on the street, know what it’s like to feel the hot coals of anger and frustration common in today’s youth. He has calmed it down in himself all his life.
“Everyone meets with situations where emotions get the best of them,” said Akil, who has taken his fair share of punches in life. “They have to have the confidence to defend themselves ... without resorting to guns.”
According to this unlikely-looking “Pied Piper of 17th Street,” who laughed with a “Ha! Ha!” that could sometimes be heard across the noise of the gym: “These kids have to have core values that boxing teaches well.”
He said that when he was growing up, core values and commitments were taught at home. Experts say that, especially in impoverished communities, those values are often broken up on the reefs of urban life, where even parents find it difficult to stay above water.
The idea of Akil’s program is to teach youth how to fight back without using guns — and without literally losing their heads — by utilizing such pugilistic disciplines as fitness, focus, self-defense, self-confidence, strategizing, setting goals, and showing respect for fellow fighters.
He said even little things matter, like addressing coaches as “sir” and “ma’am.”
“They learn to say ‘yes sir’ and ‘no m’am’ and respect authority ... When I grew up that was a staple. Discipline learned at home and now in the boxing gym transfers to other authority. It helps boxers develop into great individuals and learn ways to lead their life ... When they walk out of here, their heads are high.”
Akil, who has been on the police force for 25 years, said he has seen it all.
“I’ve seen all kinds of carnage. A lot of crimes are committed over [trivial things]. ‘Someone hacked me’ in a move on the basketball court or my girlfriend did this or that.”
He said values and commitments center kids so that their emotional pendulum does not swing from one extreme to another.
In the past, he said, females were revered and respected, like older adults, but now both boys and girls are being targeted. Bullets do not discriminate by gender. Family authority has been battered by drugs, poverty and crime, and traditional taboos are being decimated.
Only a day or so later, a pregnant woman was reportedly found fatally burned near Upper Darby. The charred remains of her boyfriend’s car were found later.
Disputes have evolved
One recent report said two best friends were mistakenly killed after being targeted online.
“In the past it took someone getting in your face to make you want to hurt someone,” Akil said. “Now they can get ‘in yo face’ on social media. But on social media, they have a wider audience. They may not even know who you are, but they get pissed off anyway ... It’s like the Matrix — artificial beefs from an artificial world that ends up being deadly when you’re unplugged from it.”
Disputes are often about simply getting noticed, he said. “A lot of times they just want attention. They end up fighting over the attention ... Attention is the new drug ... ‘Look at me, what I did.’ They’re so impressed with themselves.”
According to the captain, the program cuts “both ways.”
It not only helps youth and increases the safety of the neighborhood, but it also helps his officers to recognize North Philadelphia youth as kids like their own, not simply as potential offenders. The officers get a chance to interact with local kids at a different level when they are not at their worst.
“I’ve seen how it affects my cops and how it changes them as well as the kids. Officers have been through a lot in 2020 — civil unrest, COVID-19 ... It affects their morale ... But when you invest in kids it tames you.”
He said the program has survived so far on donations, discarded equipment, helmets, pads and the good will of volunteers.
Benefits are undeniable
The idea of using boxing to empower wayward youth in inner cities is not new. Former Philadelphia mayor and police commissioner Frank Rizzo strongly supported the idea.
Noted boxer Joe Frazier was plucked from the streets of Philadelphia by PAL where he learned his first boxing techniques. Powerful leaders like Nelson Mandela, Muhammad Ali, Manny Pacquaio of the Philippines and even Malcolm X (for a short time) utilized boxing discipline as stepping stones.
Even the movie “Rocky” and the sculpture outside the Art Museum show the redeeming value of persistence, resilience and dedication in fighting uphill battles.
But such observations are taking a back seat to the alarming rise in gun violence in the City of Brotherly Love. Philadelphia community leaders are trying desperately to stem the recent upsurge of both problems threatening to engulf the city.
As gun violence continues to rise at a record pace in Philadelphia, Mayor Jim Kenney has vowed to hold regular public briefings on the issue and appointed a special commission to look into the matter.
A group of local Black clergy have called for raising $100 million for grassroots organizations that are already offering community-based solutions to battle the surge in what some call a “gun virus.”
News accounts have noted that the majority of the victims are Black men, with the list including nearly a dozen children under the age of 18.
Philadelphia could be on track to experience a shootings and homicides of record-breaking proportions, according to some observers.
The isolation caused by COVID-19 hasn’t helped either. Quarantines are seemingly driving internet activity that some say they believe is raising violence.
According to news reports, social media is playing an increased role in sparking violent confrontations.
Cops claim that another the wearing of masks is making it difficult for police to identify shooters in homicides.
“This is crazy times we’re living in right now,” Isaac Gardner said. He leads Unsolved Murders in Philly, a group that counsels families who have lost loved ones to gun violence.
But Jamal Abram, Evelin, and others at the gym seem unfazed in the bubble of safety that Akil, Gee and Mason are helping to create.
“It’s good to get in shape,” the 12-year-old said.
Meanwhile, 8-year-old Ahmad, wearing headgear and a mask, came up behind Akil to get his Velcro-tied gloves secured again after they were loosened in a fight with a friend.
As he stood next to the boy, Akil speculated that his wife may not always be pleased with the long hours he has put in to keep the gym afloat, since sometimes he has to stay until 8 p.m.
But he added: “In my eyes, I’m still at work, keeping the neighborhood safe. My cops are still around me here. We’re still keeping it down.”
