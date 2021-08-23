A Philadelphia police officer suffered a graze wound to his head after a gunman opened fire in North Philadelphia Monday night.
Philadelphia police responded to a reported carjacking on the 2300 block of North Reese Street shortly after 8 p.m. when a gunman opened fire.
"Out of nowhere I heard like seven to eight gunshots consistently, and I was kind of like trying to decide if they were firecrackers or not," Jalen Reynolds, a witness, told NBC10. "But it obviously wasn't firecrackers."
One of the officers, a four-year veteran, was grazed on the head. He was taken to Temple University Hospital where he is currently in stable condition.
"He's a fairly young officer. He's in great spirits. Glad to know that he's okay," Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said.
Police took one person in custody for illegal possession of a firearm. They have not yet determined if that suspect was the person who opened fire however.
