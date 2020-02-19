A man and woman are fighting for their lives while two other men are recovering following a quadruple shooting near a North Philadelphia school Wednesday afternoon.
The four victims were on 11th and Thompson streets around 3:30 p.m. when a gunman opened fire.
A 23-year-old man was shot in the left leg, a 25-year-old man was shot in the right arm, another 25-year-old man was shot in the head, and a 19-year-old woman was also shot in the head.
