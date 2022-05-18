Gunman Shoots 3 Women, 2 Men Near Temple University

A woman who was shot seven times as well as two men, including one who was shot 14 times, are fighting for their lives while two other women are recovering following a quintuple shooting near Temple University Wednesday night.
Three women, ages 19, 20, and 21, as well as two men, ages 28 and 59, were on the 1500 block of North Bouvier Street at 7:25 p.m. when a gunman opened fire.
The 21-year-old woman was shot once in the left knee, the 28-year-old man was shot 14 times throughout his body, the 19-year-old woman was shot once in the right arm, the 20-year-old woman was shot seven times throughout her body and the 59-year-old man was shot once in the chest.
