Two teenagers were killed while two others are recovering following a quadruple shooting in Chester, Pennsylvania, Tuesday afternoon.
The four teens were on the 200 block of Broomall Street around 2 p.m. when an unidentified gunman opened fire.
Chester Police arrived at the scene of the shooting and found 15-year-old Edward Harmon suffering from numerous gunshot wounds. The boy was pronounced dead at the scene.
A second boy was also suffering from gunshot wounds, treated at the scene and then taken to the Crozer Chester Medical Center where he is in serious condition.
Police also found a third victim, 15-year-old Tayvonne Avery, who was suffering from several gunshot wounds. Avery was pronounced dead at the scene.
The officers then received a call to respond to the Crozer Chester Medical Center where a fourth victim, suffering from a gunshot wound to the torso, had walked in. That victim is currently in good condition.
