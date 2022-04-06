Gunman Kills Self After Shooting 2 Women and SEPTA Officer, Police Say

A man shot and killed himself after shooting two women and a SEPTA officer in Northeast Philadelphia, police said.
The ordeal began around 7 p.m. Wednesday as patrolling police officers heard gunshots along Arrott and Leiper streets. They spotted an unidentified man holding a gun and chased him to an apartment building along the 4700 block of Leiper Street, police said.
The gunman then barricaded himself inside the building.
Around the same time, police found a 57-year-old woman and a 42-year-old woman nearby. Both women had been shot in the hip. They were both taken to the hospital in stable condition.
