Gunfire at an illegal large gathering in Philadelphia killed one person, wounded five others and sent scores of people fleeing, authorities said.
The gunfire erupted around 3:45 a.m. Saturday inside and outside a rental hall adjacent to Hot Pot Cuisine in north Philadelphia's Nicetown neighborhood, police officials said.
A 29-year-old man was shot 14 times and was pronounced dead minutes later at Temple University Hospital, police said. Three men ages 33, 38, and 41 and a 30-year-old woman were also shot; all were stable at hospitals, police said.
Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw told reporters that at least 150 people fled for their lives. She said that such large gatherings are illegal under COVID-19 orders and that police would increase foot, bicycle and foot patrols where large gatherings might occur.
