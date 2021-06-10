Philadelphia's gun violence prevention advocates got its own shot in the arm Thursday as colleagues from other cities offered their support to funnel pandemic dollars to efforts that target Black and brown people.
"I find myself begging and groveling for elected officials to give us money," said Chico Tillman, Fund Peace leader and senior research fellow at the University of Chicago Crime Lab. "A lot of people are using 'Black Lives Matter' as a cliche but you have over 500 homicides and you normalize hundreds of Blacks lives being lost and that's not OK."
National and Philadelphia-area Black and Brown gun violence prevention advocates joined City Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson, D-2nd District, for the latest event in the Fund Peace Summit Cross-Country series that is calling attention to the need for gun violence reduction in Philadelphia and nationwide.
Fund Peace also presented $5,000 to be shared among three Philadelphia gun violence prevention groups: Mothers In Charge, Friends of Wharton Square Park and Cure Violence Philadelphia.
"We are speaking truth to power," Johnson said. "This is about making sure we are investing in our boots on the ground organizations."
He talked about losing relatives to gun violence and how that spurred his to start his "Peace, Not Guns" movement, in which he rallies regularly with communities to solicit solutions.
Tillman said that as his group travels around the country that members personally chip in to make these grants to grassroots organizations.
"This isn't being funded by anyone. It's out of their own pockets," he said.
Tillman also noted afterward that since the summit series started $548 million has been allocated by cities, counties and states to violence prevention programs.
He said that officials who fail to push for more funding from the American Rescue Plan as the nation looks to a summer surge of violence should know that his group will put efforts into getting them voted out of office.
"We will be back if you don't support our Black and brown official who put their lives on the line," Tillman said.
He added that his group has been working with former U.N. ambassador and current Director of the Domestic Policy Council of the United States Susan Rice to come up with solutions to stemming the violence across the nation.
Dorothy Johnson-Speight, founder and national executive director of Mothers In Charge, talked about the fatal shooting of her son Khaaliq Jabbar Johnson in 2001 that happened over a parking space dispute.
"The pain never goes away," she said of her son's loss. But Johnson-Speight applauded Councilmember Johnson and Fund Peace for motivating her to continue her advocacy against gun violence after founding her organization 18 years ago. "They have done amazing work. Not just in Philadelphia, not just in New York, but across the country."
Tiphanie White, founder of Young Charming Ladies, talked about being a bystander who got caught in the crossfire when she was 16 and was shot in the back.
"I'm a walking, breathing miracle and I know I have work to do," she said. "We need funding for peace."
White emphasized the seriousness of stemming the surge of gun violence across the country.
"This is not a game. This is serious," she said. "I will go to the ends of the world if I have to. I have to push and not get tired."
Johnson is one of the leaders of a group of City Council members who are proposing $100 million to be added to the city's fiscal year 2022 budget in order to address the violence.
Council members sent a letter to Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney saying they want $100 million in funding for anti-violence measures in the final budget deal. The funding would include $15 million for community-led violence intervention programs, $45 million for playgrounds and libraries, and $15 million for jobs initiatives.
Kenney has offered $34 million for anti-violence programs in his $5.2 billion budget proposal. The new fiscal year 2022 operating budget must be approved by late June.
