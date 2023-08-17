There were six shootings reported to Philadelphia police in one day, claiming the lives of two people in West Philadelphia on Tuesday, and a shooting on Wednesday left another person hanging on in a local hospital.
Andre Lyles, 37, of the 5700 block of Cherry Street, died when gunfire broke out inside a Family Dollar store Tuesday. According to Torres, Lyles suffered a gunshot wound to the head at 8:30 p.m. and died at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center around 9 p.m.
A second shooting in the 800 block of South 58th Street in Cobbs Creek claimed the life of Isaiah Roach right outside his front door. The 23-year-old Black male suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center just before 3 p.m., Tuesday.
A third shooting involved an 18-year-old Black man recovering from a gunshot wound to his right hand. The teen was shot on Tuesday, at 9:18 p.m., at an unknown location. Police responded when he was rushed to Temple University Hospital and was placed in stable condition. The incident is being examined by the Police Shooting Investigation Unit.
The fourth Tuesday shooting occurred at 6:15 a.m. in the 700 block of S. 42nd Street. A 24-year-old Black man was shot in the chest, back, and the right and left side of his torso. Police transported the victim to the Penn-Presbyterian Medical Center where he was placed in critical but stable condition. No arrests were made but a firearm was recovered.
A double-shooting was reported in the 1000 block of Belmont Avenue in West Philadelphia near East Parkside Avenue, on Tuesday. A 17-year-old Black male was shot once in the left leg and once in the left thigh. An 18-year old Black male was shot once in the left leg. Both teens were transported to Presbyterian Hospital and placed in stable condition. Three suspects were in police custody.
In North Philadelphia on Wednesday, a 43-year-old man was wounded by gunfire during an incident at 5th Street and Lehigh Avenue. The man was shot in the right shoulder at 12:20 a.m., and was placed in stable condition at Temple University Hospital.
Two carjackings at gunpoint were reported on Wednesday. A 2016 Mitsubishi was stolen at 4300 Rhawn Street in the city’s Holmesburg area, and a silver Honda Pilot was stolen by an armed man wearing a mask in the 1200 block of South Millick Street in West Philadelphia.
Closing in on the weekend, two shootings were reported to Philadelphia police on Thursday.
A 30-year-old male was fatally shot inside a residence in the 500 block of Creighton Street in West Philadelphia just before 2 a.m. The victim was shot once in the chest and was pronounced dead at 2:03 a.m. No weapons were recovered and no arrests were made. The shooting is under investigation by the Police Homicide Unit, according to Police Public Affairs Officer Miguel Torres.
A second shooting was reported in the 500 block of East Queen Lane in East Germantown.
