There were six shootings reported to Philadelphia police in one day, claiming the lives of two people in West Philadelphia on Tuesday, and a shooting on Wednesday left another person hanging on in a local hospital.

Andre Lyles, 37, of the 5700 block of Cherry Street, died when gunfire broke out inside a Family Dollar store Tuesday. According to Torres, Lyles suffered a gunshot wound to the head at 8:30 p.m. and died at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center around 9 p.m.

