Philadelphia joins cities across the nation in honoring Gun-Violence Awareness Month, this June. Philadelphia's homicide numbers are actually going down, according to statistics from the Philadelphia Controller's Office and the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office.
Homicides are also falling around the nation in many U.S. cities with the largest populations-- among them: Los Angeles, Houston, Dallas, San-Antonio and Philadelphia.
In Philadelphia, this could be due in part to the Philadelphia Police Department's Crime and Violence Reduction Action Plan Matrix, published this spring by Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw.
In the report, Outlaw says the department has implemented "Operation Pinpoint," described as a "place-based strategy that takes a "surgical" approach to gun violence by focusing on the problematic people and places, and underlying neighborhood conditions, which drive gun violence."
"To enhance the program, the current pinpoint areas were re-examined using data to ensure we are focusing on our most violent police districts and hotspots," says Outlaw. "Staffing was realigned to ensure that those districts have the support to address the current crime levels. Deployment plans and evidence-based strategies within these areas will bring a higher level of police presence and oversight."
Operation Pin-Point effectively places Philadelphia police more frequently in the 22nd, 24th, 25th and 39th districts, "which make up more than 43% of gun violence in our city," according to the commissioner.
During fiscal year 2023, the Philadelphia Police Department developed several Crime Intelligence Centers, piloted in three police districts (the 22nd, the 24th and the 25th,) according to Outlaw. Police increased staffing at two centers with civilian analysts and sworn officers who were able to share information faster, with over 700 officers and detectives on the street.
The centers and some technological improvements, have allowed police to process an average of 24 additional street-level information reports per month, over 670 priority 311 requests, 3,311 business checks, and 141 community encounters. They hope to have another four centers by 2025.
In recent news reports, Outlaw also acknowledged a new team of detectives that investigates all shootings, and the work of anti-violence groups, as helpful in lowering crime rates. Drug-related killings are down 56%, she said, and domestic homicides are down 22%.
For Gun Violence Awareness Month, the Mayor's Office is encouraging Philadelphians to wear orange in support of non-violence. The Mayor's office is sponsoring "Community Listening" meetings, in June, according to it's website.
The next meetings are planned for June 22 from 6-8 p.m. at the Beckett Life Center, 1410 N. 16th Street in Philadelphia -- and for Tuesday, June 27th from 6-8 p.m.at the Community of Compassion Community Development Corporation, 6150 Cedar Avenue. The "Community Engagement" or "Listening Tour" - will give Philly residents a chance to talk about loss, concerns, triumph, and solutions to the city's gun-violence issues.
The listening meetings were organized by the Mayor's Office of Policy and Strategic Initiatives for Criminal Justice and Public Safety, and the Mayor's Office of Public Engagement.
In 2022, the City of Philadelphia recorded 516 homicides. While 2022 was one of the most violent year on recent record in Philadelphia -- it represented an 8% drop in homicides from 2021.
The number of homicides in Philadelphia has actually gone down again, from 2022 -- 2023, according to statistics from the Philadelphia City Controller's Office. As of June 14, there have been 190 homicides in 2023, a 17% decrease from 2022, according to the City Controller Office.
In all, there, have been 773 shooting injuries and deaths, as of early June. That number would have to double by the year's end to compare to the last four years' end-of-year gun-violence numbers.
There were 1,789 shooting incidents (fatal and non-fatal) by the end of 2022; there were 1,831 shooting incidents, altogether in Philadelphia in 2021; there were 1,878 shooting incidents by the end of 2020; and 1,473 shooting incidents fatal and non-fatal by the end of 2019.
Ninety-nine percent of all homicides in Philadelphia as of June 6, 2023, have been of African-American male victims, according to a City Controller's Office statistical break-down. Seventy-six of those deaths were children under age 18; 291 were age 18-30; 176 were 31-45; and 58 were 46 or older.
Homicide numbers have being going down steadily since a high of near 500 or more deaths in 2020, 2021 and 2022.
Last year, there were 522 homicides in Philadelphia by the end of the year -- 474 the result of fatal shootings. There were 1,789 additional non-fatal shootings. Of those shooting victims, 1,754 were African-Americans. One hundred eighty four homicide victims were under age 18; 877 were between the ages of 18-30; 517 were between the ages of 31-45; 165 were 46 or older; for 14, the ages were unknown.
There were 562 homicides in 2021 --- 506 of them from fatal gunfire-- and there were 1,831 non-fatal shootings. Eighty-four percent of those gunfire incidents -- or 1,957-- involved American-American victims, in Philadelphia. Most of the shootings that year -- or 1,202-- affected people ages 18-30.
In 2020, there were 499 homicides and 449 were from fatal-gunfire, with 1,811 non-fatal shootings. Of the total number of victims (fatal and non-fatal shooting victims) 1,878 were African-Americans, and 1,307 of those victims were between the ages of 18-30.
Five years ago, in 2019, there were 353 homicides, and 311 of them were from gun-violence. There were 1,162 non-fatal shootings. African-Americans made up 1,210 of shooting victims (fatal and non-fatal). Of all of the shooting in Philadelphia that year, 119 involved those under 18 and 878 affected people ages 18-30.
Even if the number of fatal shootings were to double by December of 2023... there would be about 150 fewer shooting-related fatalities than there were by the end of 2022; 200 fewer compared to years' end, 2021; 150 fewer than in December, 2020; and about even with December, 2019. If non-fatal shootings were to double by December, 2023 -- that would still be 500-600 fewer than there were by the end of 2020-2022.
