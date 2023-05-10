A middle school in Philadelphia’s Olney neighborhood went on lockdown Tuesday after a gun was found at the school, making it the second time in two days that a weapon was recovered from inside a Philly school.
Tuesday’s incident was reported after a teacher at Grover Washington Middle School notified authorities that a student was in possession of a firearm, according to the School District of Philadelphia. The school went into lockdown just before 11 a.m., and it was lifted right before noon. No injuries were reported.
