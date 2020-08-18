A gun battle broke out in a Philadelphia neighborhood in the middle of the day after a suspect shot at a plainclothes officer sitting in a car, according to investigators.
“Families are out. Kids are out enjoying a nice summer day and this kind of thing happens,” Philadelphia Police Captain Sekou Kinebrew said.
Police said the officer was involved in an ongoing drug investigation and was inside a car on Germantown Avenue shortly before noon. A gunman then approached the vehicle and opened fire.
A gun battle ensued between the officer and the suspect, riddling two vehicles with bullets in broad daylight while families were in the area.
