Juneteenth is the oldest celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States.
On June 19, 1865, Union Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger and his troops arrived at Galveston, Texas, with news that the war had ended and enslaved African Americans were free, more than two years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation.
Since the 1800s, Black Americans have recognized Juneteenth with parades, street festivals, musical performances and cookouts.
However, it was only in 2021 that President Joe Biden signed a bill passed by Congress to set aside Juneteenth, or June 19, as a federal holiday. It is the first new national holiday since President Ronald Reagan named Martin Luther King Jr. Day a holiday in 1983.
This year, Juneteenth will be marked with free admission to several museums, community events, music performances, art showcases and festivals throughout the city and the Greater Philadelphia region.
Here’s what you need to know about some of the upcoming Juneteenth events.
Sunday events
Charles L. Blockson exhibit
Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Location: Centre Theatre Gallery, Norristown
As part of Norristown’s Juneteenth celebration, the Centre Theatre will have free admission to the Charles L. Blockson exhibition and the John W. Mosley Chicken Bone Beach Collection through June 20. Blockson is a world-renowned historian, bibliophile and author with expertise in Black genealogy and the Underground Railroad.
Juneteenth Parade and Festival
Time: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Location: Malcolm X Park, 52nd Street
This all-day event will feature community resources, local merchants, craft and food vendors, art exhibits, live music and youth activities. The parade will begin at 11 a.m. at 52nd Street and Parkside Avenue and proceed to Malcolm X Park, where the festival will be held. The festival portion of the event begins at 10 a.m.
J
uneteenth at the Mercer
Time: 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Location: Mercer Museum and Fonthill Castle, Doylestown
Bring a blanket or chair and enjoy this all-day event that will feature guest speakers, live performances, musicians, a DJ, food trucks, vendors and artisans, family-friendly crafts and activities and free admission to the Mercer Museum.
Juneteenth Freedom Market
Time: 12 to 5 p.m.
Location: NextFab, 1800 N. American St.
Hosted by M Casey Designs and sponsored by NextFab, this event promises to be a family filled day of music, food and shopping. Discover unique and handmade products from local vendors while enjoying live music performances and delicious foods from local food trucks.
Celebration at Hatfield House
Time: 1 to 5 p.m.
Location: 3201 W. Girard Ave.
The historic Hatfield House in East Fairmount Park hosts this annual outdoor Juneteenth party with live jazz music, a DJ, games, giveaways and plenty of activities for kids. Stop by for water ice and pretzels or step inside the house to see the new photo exhibit, Healing Through the Land: Black Faces in Green Spaces.
Juneteenth Celebration
Time: 2 to 6 p.m.
Location: 200 block of Bridge Street, Phoenixville
Come out to Bridge Street in Phoenixville for a special commemoration celebrating Black history, freedom and community. This event includes historical reenactments, music, art, African dance, outdoor theater and storytelling.
Heritage Chorale Concert
Time: 3 p.m.
Location: Betsy Ross House
This concert will take you through significant moments in Black history through poetry, expression and music. The event will feature the Philadelphia Heritage Chorale with guest composer Ruth Naomi Floyd.
The ROOTS Art Show
Time: 6 to 11 p.m.
Location: Pentridge Station Pop Up, 5110-5120 Pentridge St.
Experience a taste of Black art at this special Juneteenth art stroll in West Philly. Look for Black and African art showcases, outdoor vendors, live performances, food and drink. RSVP for free tickets. Visit www.therootsartshow.com.
Monday events
Juneteenth program
Time: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Location: Please Touch Museum
Children and their parents can learn about the traditions of Juneteenth with artist Thembi Palmer, storyteller Queen Nur and author Gail Ramos. There will also be a live cooking demo on the history of red velvet cake and hibiscus tea and live performances by the West Powelton Steppers and the West Philadelphia Drumline. Tickets are required. Visit pleasetouchmuseum.org.
National Constitution Center
Time: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Location: 525 Arch St.
The museum will offer free admission on Juneteenth. Visitors can participate in special tours of the center’s exhibit, Civil War and Reconstruction: The Battle for Freedom and Equality. Additional programs highlight freedom fighters from the Reconstruction era like Frederick Douglass, Harriet Tubman, Frances Ellen Watkins Harper and more.
Block Party
Time: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Location: African American Museum in Philadelphia, 701 Arch St.
This block party will feature a plethora of live performances including PHILADANCO and Grammy award-winning DJ Spinderella. The event will also have a marketplace highlighting Black-owned business, food trucks, hands-on activities and free admission with online registration. Philadelphia radio icon and WURD host Tiffany Bacon will be the host for the event. Visit aampmuseum.org.
Jubilee Street Festival
Time: 12 to 6 p.m.
Location: DeKalb Street and East Main Street, Norristown
This festival will feature an eclectic mix of local vendors, live entertainment, music and food. The event will also include an art show, kids zone and a Harriet Tubman reenactment at the Center Theater.
Millennial Juneteenth Festival
Time: 3 to 8 p.m.
Location: Kingsessing Recreation Center
Join the nonprofit organization Millennial Juneteenth for its fourth annual Juneteenth festival. This event will feature Black-owed business vendors, live music and performances and activities for kids.
Juneteenth celebration
Time: 4 to 7 p.m.
Location: Rose Tree Park, Media
This family-friendly event will have vendors, food trucks, activities for kids and live music from the band Philly Gumbo. The event will culminate with a ceremony.
