The Guardian Civic League has announced that it is endorsing Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman for Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate seat.
At a news conference Monday, officials from the Black police organization put forth their reasons for choosing Fetterman over his rival in the race for the Senate seat, Mehmet Oz.
The Guardian Civic League, which represents 1,200 Black police officers in the city, is the local chapter of the National Black Police Association.
Philadelphia Sheriff Rochelle Bilal, the former president of the police organization and its current political action chair, said that Fetterman’s track record of working with law enforcement during his time as mayor of Braddock was a major point of emphasis in their decision.
“We know there is no other person that knows about law enforcement other than John Fetterman, because his partner (Oz) never been a part of law enforcement, never seen anything dealing with law enforcement and (after) just moving into Pennsylvania for nine months is going to tell us that he's for or about law enforcement. John Fetterman’s action(s) in Braddock showed that he knows what law enforcement needs and what it needs to do in our state in support of law enforcement.”
When asked about the Oz campaign’s attacks against Fetterman’s track record regarding law enforcement, Bilal said she strongly believes that Oz’s statements are misguided.
“If you really look at it and you want to know the truth: Low-level marijuana? Get a second chance? Everybody deserves a second chance in our communities. And that's all (Fetterman) did. And so they come up with elaborate lies. Just lies. Tell (Oz) to stop lying and tell the truth about himself. The fact that he only moved to Pennsylvania nine months ago. He ain't never been down (to) a crack-infested area at all. He don't know anything about drugs unless (they’re) miracle drugs he's been selling to people that don't work. Let's talk about that. … Let Oz talk about the truth instead of the lies. Liar, liar, house on fire.”
Bilal added that another major reason for the endorsement was in response to Oz's recent comments against abortion.
“We don't care who endorsed Oz, but right here in Philadelphia we are asking you to come out because anybody, anybody that goes against women's rights to choose shouldn't be in any position that we see. You notice there are women up here today and that sends another message that anybody that wants to go against our right to choose has a problem with us and should have a problem with any woman in the state of Pennsylvania.”
The current president of the Guardian Civic League, Crystal Coleman, also said she believes that Fetterman’s views on women’s rights align more closely with her beliefs.
“One major thing I thought as a woman, and I'm for women's rights, and I feel like the government shouldn't be telling anyone how to and what to do with their body. At least he would be a voice for us as women and (for) women rights, especially at this time when they're trying to take that all away from us. That was a major issue.”
Joseph Pierce, the statewide political director for the Fetterman campaign, accepted the endorsement on behalf of the campaign, saying that Fetterman was honored to have received the GCL’s endorsement.
“Just last night, John Fetterman actually met with the Guardian Civic League. He made sure to let these people know that they are important … and that he wants to have that relationship and make sure that folks know that we are working really, really hard to help the law enforcement,” Pierce said. “(It) means a lot to him that his record on crime is so important. He's trying to provide folks with a very smart approach to crime, not just not one that doesn't take into consideration all these other factors with this community and things like that. So this means a lot, especially it being law enforcement and people of color.”
The Guardian Civic League’s endorsement comes after the Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5 has formally endorsed Oz for the Senate seat.
“The Philadelphia FOP is proud to endorse Dr. Mehmet Oz for United States Senate because we know he will work with — not against — law enforcement to make streets safer places to live and work,” said John McNesby, president of FOP Lodge 5. “Dr. Oz’s history as a police surgeon and his demonstrated outreach to listen to police is a stark contrast to his opponent, who has a long history of anti-police rhetoric and advocacy for polices that make communities less safe.”
FOP Lodge 5 also endorsed Democrat Josh Shapiro in his quest for the governor’s mansion in Harrisburg.
“Every time we pick up the phone, he’s there to help us with whatever we need to do as far as law enforcement,” McNesby said of Shapiro, the state attorney general. “Listen, we’re out for whoever is out for police. We don’t look D. We don’t look R.”
