Preparations for the nation’s 250th anniversary have begun in earnest as PHILADELPHIA250 has announced the three winners of the group’s Leave a Legacy program.
Public officials and community members gathered Wednesday at the Barnes Museum for PHILADELPHIA250’s first Countdown to the 250th Showcase & Celebration which saw the official unveiling of the Legacies for the 250th. The three projects chosen were: Our Market, Smith Memorial Playground’s Revolutionary Action Figures, and Special Olympics Pennsylvania’s Cities of Inclusion initiative.
“I want to congratulate all three Legacies for the 250th winners for their remarkable dedication to creating a stronger, more equitable Philadelphia,” said Danielle DiLeo Kim, executive director of PHILADELPHIA250. “I also want to thank the entire group of semifinalists, as well as PHILADELPHIA250 staff and mentors who contributed their time and talent to help make the Leave a Legacy call a success.”
“This program is a new model for how we leave behind meaningful, lasting legacies, and how we can leverage the 250th’s once-in-a-generation opportunity to do big things. With these three projects representing the city’s legacy, the 250th is certainly off to a great start.”
The Leave a Legacy public call saw 11 semifinalists chosen to present their plans for a commemorative project meant to mark the country’s anniversary by leaving behind “a legacy of positive social impact and equitable, sustainable community transformation,” according to PHILADELPHIA250’s website.
PHILADELPHIA250 is a nonprofit group leading the city’s planning for the nation’s 250th anniversary in 2026. While past major anniversaries have been celebrated by erecting monuments or undertaking infrastructure projects such as Memorial Hall and the Benjamin Franklin Bridge, the group is hoping to reimagine how these anniversaries are recognized in Philadelphia by focusing on a community-sourced approach.
