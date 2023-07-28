One year later, the first supermarket in the area in 50 years, and the $52 million Sharswood Ridge’s Webb Plaza where it sits, have emerged as the crown jewels of this completely reconfigured neighborhood.

A partnership between the Philadelphia Housing Authority, Mosaic Development Partners and Shift Capital, the development is at the center of a $750 million public and private makeover of the Blumberg-Sharswood community in North Philadelphia.

