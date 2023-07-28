One year later, the first supermarket in the area in 50 years, and the $52 million Sharswood Ridge’s Webb Plaza where it sits, have emerged as the crown jewels of this completely reconfigured neighborhood.
A partnership between the Philadelphia Housing Authority, Mosaic Development Partners and Shift Capital, the development is at the center of a $750 million public and private makeover of the Blumberg-Sharswood community in North Philadelphia.
Today, more than half of the 1,200 housing units in the neighborhood have been finished and the remaining units are scheduled to be completed by the end of 2024.
On Friday, PHA will celebrate the one year anniversary of the $5 million Grocery Outlet, a 17,228 square-foot discount supermarket with yoga and other exercise classes along with healthy foods for neighbors and customers.
“I have 30-plus employees who are all from this neighborhood. The customers are family, cousins, nieces or nephews,” said Donta Rose, 29, the owner-operator of Grocery Outlet. “It feels like more of an old-school local market.
“That’s the only way we can excel and grow in this area. Our clientele is so diverse. Interacting with our customers with care is what makes it go.”
Since the riots of the 60s, there were no fruits or vegetables for sale in this neighborhood, said PHA President and CEO Kelvin Jeremiah, but now they are among the highest selling items at the supermarket.
“I wanted to develop and transform this community for people who lived here when it wasn’t fashionable, so they can benefit from all of the trimmings and the amenities that we are bringing into the community,” Jeremiah said.
“The supermarket represents a huge achievement for the community. We facilitated the design and transformation plan that spoke to the needs of the residents. The primary need that they voiced was for a grocery [store].”
This year, Santander Bank has opened a branch and Everest Urgent Care Facility has opened its doors in Webb Plaza, and another 40 apartments in the mixed-use development will be leased this year, said Leslie Smallwood-Lewis, founding partner of Mosaic Development based in North Philadelphia.
“I think we are in a very exciting place. We think it’s going really strong. All the units available are 100% leased,” said Smallwood-Lewis. “They [PHA] wanted this project to provide quality goods and services, not just for the residents who live on site but for all residents of the Blumberg-Sharswood community.”
A new restaurant should open soon, she said.
The community is nestled between the Brewerytown and Strawberry Mansion sections. According to Rose, the openings have increased foot traffic to Grocery Outlet, which draws customers from those surrounding neighborhoods, so he is preparing for future growth.
“As a member of the community and the owner of the supermarket, I see it from both angles,” Rose said. “I see what the neighborhood is turning into.
“This was a neighborhood that people feared for such a long time. To see people wanting to open businesses here, to see people wanting to live here, it’s something that you would have never really thought of. But it’s great to open each day to the community’s support.”
Before 2015, the area was home to Blumberg Apartments, a 1960s-era public housing project on an 8-acre site that had become home to crime, despair and an open-air illegal drug market, which was demolished that year. At the time, it consisted of three high rise buildings and 15 low rise units.
In 2020, PHA received a $30 million Choice Neighborhoods grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Development to transform the community.
The Blumberg-Sharswood neighborhood is bounded by Cecil B. Moore Ave. to the north; S. College and Girard Aves., in the south; 19th Street in the east; and 27th street in the west.
Previously, in 2019, Jeremiah said he made the decision to relocate PHA’s 5-story $45 million headquarters from Center City to 20th and Ridge Ave., along with its 500 employees, as an economic boost for the area.
To be sure, that was one of the ways, Jeremiah said, to convince other entities to invest in the area. The funding for the development is a mix of public and private dollars and tax credits.
Meanwhile, Rose said being one of the first businesses to locate to the area, was a challenge.
“One of the biggest lessons that I’ve learned is there was no business model for this neighborhood,” Rose said. “You have to figure it all out.
“The business model for this neighborhood is you have to interact with your customers. You have to let them know that you care about them beyond just selling them stuff.”
