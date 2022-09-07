Derek S. Green kicked offed the race for mayor Wednesday at a West Philadelphia barbershop near 59th Street and Girard Avenue, after resigning his position as an at-large City Councilmember, a day earlier.
"Barbershops are places where people meet get together, share joys and sorrow and debate all over our city. Barbershops are small businesses and true anchors in our community," Green said. "I chose this barbershop, the ESPM Hair Zone, because of the work they are doing to address gun violence with 'Shape Up,' a mentoring program that steers our youth in the right direction. Like this program, we need people to put down their guns and pick up a paycheck."
Green was joined in his announcement by a group of supporters, his parents and Shelia, his wife of 27 years. During his campaign, Green said he will visit barbershops, beauty salons, diners and other small businesses all across this city.
"I’m running for mayor because Philadelphians should expect more from our city," Green said. Citizens should not have to choose between public safety and criminal justice reform; reducing taxes or providing city services; new development or affordable housing, he said.
Green has been in Council since 2015, when he was elected after winning one of the five Democratic nominations for at-large seats.
Green lives in Mount Airy with his wife and son.
