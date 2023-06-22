This coming Saturday, the family of Rahmeer Jackson will release red and black balloons to the sky in honor of "Meer-Meer", '"Son-Son," "Rockaway," – all nicknames for the loving son, grandson, and play-son, who was shot at a corner store near 5200 block of Walnut Street, this week.
In an interview with The Tribune, Terri Jackson, grandmother of 20-year-old Rahmeer Jackson, recalled the shooting of her grandson.
“I had just come home from work,” said the West Philadelphia nurse, “and I planned to take a nap. I was here with my daughter and grandkids. People told me they heard a pop-pop-pop, and the store owner told us that my grandson was one of the guys who was injured."
Jackson said that all she knows is that her grandson went out to get some lunch for himself and the kids, and never came back. Relatives and friends tried to practically lock her in the house, she said, but she ran out and around to the corner store in time to see her grandson lying there.
Rahmeer, of the 5300 block of Chancellor Street, died of gunshot wounds to the head at 3:10 pm Tuesday, according to Philadelphia Police. Another 18-year-old victim made it to the nearby McDonalds Restaurant at 52nd and Chestnut streets after the shooting, and was rushed to Penn Presbyterian Hospital. Philadelphia police are still investigating the incident, according to Police Spokesperson Officer Miguel Torres.
“The store owner said that three guys walked in and one had a gun and shot the other two,” said Jackson. “Those other two guys know what happened,” she said. She said that after the incident she personally asked the neighbors and area store owners to turn in any video from their businesses and properties possibly showing what happened to Philadelphia police.
“It just hurts,” Jackson said. “ I can’t believe he is gone. He was a good person who didn’t bother anyone. He just comes home from work and plays his video games. I have 12 grandkids and he is third from the oldest. We just buried my mother-in-law last August."
Terri Jackson said that her husband, Anthony Jackson Sr. “is handling it – trying to be strong.” Rashaun Lambert of Delaware, Rahmeer’s dad, is doing the best he can, along with Rahmeer’s mother, Kareemah Jackson-Richardson, who struggles with multiple sclerosis and asthma.
Now, they have to decide whether to have the funeral at Fellowship Christian - Disciples of Christ Church, or at a funeral home, said Jackson. Rahmeer was baptized at the church, where she is President of the Usher Board, when he was 10 years old.
Rahmeer worked with his grandmother at the St. Ignatius Nursing Home. Since the shooting, his boss has called to express condolences and the residents keep saying, “I can’t believe that happened to Meer-Meer.” Rahmeer was always doing something to help somebody somewhere, she said. “He was good to the neighbor, their block captain, who lives across the street, who often had to go to chemotherapy. He was like a second son to her,” she said.
“I’ve known him since he was a baby and his little sister,” said Michelle Sudler, an long-time neighbor who is also his little sister’s godmother. “Anxiety and depression flared up when his grandmother called. I knew him to be a good person. I will never hear his voice, again,” said Sudler. "He was right there, just, yesterday."
“He was close to his sister, MiKenzie who is nine," and named her when she was born, his mother Kareemah Jackson-Richardson said. He called her "my and then Kenzie," his mother said. "His other little sister, Kimora Lambert, 13, just graduated from eighth grade into ninth grade and he went to her graduation,” Jackson said.
“He loved Lebron James,” of the Lakers, Jackson recalled. “He loved rap music, and his PlayStation, and talking with his friends, and he loved singing -- and even went into the studio, sometimes. People said he looks like that rapper, Meech,” she said with a smile. “He might have had a career.”
He even met singer Michael Bivens, who encouraged him in his singing, his mom said. He sang Justin Beiber's song, "Baby," on YouTube when he was younger.
"He tried to stay away from trouble," his mom said. "He was much loved, I mean, lovable!" A friend who has a small food business even wanted to name Rahmeer's favorite alfredo dish in his honor. "I'm still in disbelief, that this happened," said Jackson-Richardson. "He never disrespected me, and every morning, he gave me a hug and blew me a kiss."
Jackson-Richardson said that Rahmeer loved his stepdad, Michael Richardson, and called him "Bonus Dad," and was fond of his special "Mike-Burgers."
"He was a great person and a great young man and he loved his family," said Rahmeer's best friend, Mony Isom, 23.
He is also missed by a fiance Quahnirah Martin, a childhood sweetheart since elementary school. Rahmeer was a graduate of William Sayre High School at 58th and Walnut streets.
"This violence is getting on my nerves," Jackson-Richardson said.
