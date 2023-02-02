Elected officials, Temple University students and local community leaders came together Thursday to show support for the ongoing strike being held by the Temple University Graduate Students’ Association (TUGSA) following over a year of failed negotiations on a new contract.
At a rally held on Temple’s campus, American Federation of Teachers president Randi Weingarten, mayoral candidate Helen Gym, state Sen. Nikil Saval, state Rep. Mary Isaacson and local community leaders joined TUGSA workers on the strike line to call for Temple’s administration to negotiate in good faith with the union on a contract that would better serve the workers’ needs.
An affiliate of AFT, TUGSA represents close to 750 graduate teaching assistants and research assistants at Temple and has been on strike since Tuesday, after contract negotiations between the union and the university reached a standstill, according to a news release.
TUGSA workers are fighting for “a living wage, better benefits, and improved working conditions.”
“They are acting like the opposite of what this school is about. Temple, like so many other of the higher education schools in Pennsylvania, in Philadelphia in particular, unlike the ones in Boston, we’re about lifting up people, bringing community together. … The point is, every young adult that Temple tries to recruit to come to Temple, they use this beautiful rhetoric about lifting people up, about wanting to make America greater, about the humanities, about better lives,” Weingarten said.
“The reason you are out here is because Temple ain’t walking its walk at an academic institution that professes it wants academic freedom and professes it wants to rise up the next generation,” she said.
Philadelphia Federation of Teachers’ president Jerry Jordan was also in attendance in support of TUGSA, and said he felt it was “really an unfortunate situation” that negotiations between the two groups had gotten to the point where a strike became necessary.
“This is not a time for there to be a strike. I’m disappointed that the management is not willing to sit at the table and to negotiate a fair contract that will give the employees fair wage, good benefits, and family leave. I think I read that their family leave is a couple of weeks. It’s a very small amount of time. And I don’t think that I know of any company that offers family leave that has such a short period of time for that. I hope that the members of the union and management are able to get back to the bargaining table real soon to settle this contract,” Jordan said.
In response to the TUGSA strike, Temple University has set up a frequently-asked-questions page for students/union members to refer to on its website. In its answer to the question “What are the implications if a student decides to join in the strike?” the university states:
“Students who choose to strike will lose pay, tuition remission and benefit coverage. Those students will be billed for tuition and for benefits continuation. Pay will not be recovered once lost due to a strike.”
Furthermore, the university’s FAQ page goes on to address the question of “How long will a strike last?” by stating:
“That is up to the union. The university has made reasonable proposals for pay increases and benefits coverage. The union can decide to accept those proposals and return to work or stay out indefinitely.”
According to TUGSA member Manasa Gopakumar, who has been involved in the contract negotiations, the university has not made any substantive moves to return to the negotiating table since the last time the two sides met Jan. 9, refusing to resume negotiations unless the union drops the majority of its proposal.
“You are the ones who are actually raising a generation of young people with a harder job today than before as a result of COVID and you’re expected to do all of that work, and you can’t even make ends meet. That is why you are on strike. And that is dead wrong for this university to do to you. So I don’t just bring greetings from your 1.7 million colleagues. I bring righteous support,” Weingarten said.
“What we’re going to do in the next day or two, there’s going to be an email from me to every one of our members to say, this is what’s going on in Philly, and I need you to help support. Because we want to make sure that (Temple president) Jason (Wingard) and Temple and everyone on the board in Temple and everyone in Philadelphia knows your fight is Philadelphia’s fight. Your fight is (the) student’s fight. Your fight is (an) academic freedom fight. This is a fight for fairness, for family, for freedom. And we will not stop until we win.”
