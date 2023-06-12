Following the collapse of a major stretch of I-95 in Northeast Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro on Monday signed a proclamation of disaster emergency aimed at expediting the process of injecting funds into the highway’s reconstruction.
“To expedite the rebuilding of I-95 and cut through the red tape, this morning I issued a disaster declaration, allowing the Commonwealth to immediately draw down federal funds and move quickly to begin the repair and reconstruction process,” Shapiro said.
“My administration is in regular contact with our federal partners, who have pledged their complete support and assistance as we create alternative routes and rebuild I-95. My administration is all hands on deck to repair I-95 as safely and as efficiently as possible.”
The disaster occurred early Sunday morning when a tanker truck carrying a “petroleum-based product” reportedly caught fire under I-95 near the Cottman Avenue exit in Northeast Philadelphia and caused a portion of the highway to collapse.
According to reports, the remains of the truck’s driver have been found in the wreckage and family members have identified the driver as Nathaniel Moody.
Officials from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency and other state and local agencies have been on-site inspecting the roadway as construction crews have worked around the clock to clear the wreckage.
The incident left the northbound side of the highway completely collapsed and the southbound side structurally unsound to carry vehicular traffic.
According to city and state officials, the impacted portion of I-95 will have to be demolished, which is expected to be completed in the next four to five days.
Ultimately, the governor’s office said that it could take a “number of months” to repair the damage, although work on the repairs is expected to begin immediately.
“City agencies are working with our state partners to respond to the partial collapse of I-95 from a vehicle fire. Please avoid the area and plan for alternative routes of travel. We will continue to provide updates on this incident,” said Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney.
“I want to thank our first responders, PennDOT, SEPTA and all our state and local partners for your continued response to this incident. And thank you Gov. Shapiro for coming to Philadelphia and for your continued support. Coordination between state, city agencies and elected officials has been, and will continue to be, essential to our emergency response effort as well as with recovery and reconstruction.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.