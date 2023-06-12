Following the collapse of a major stretch of I-95 in Northeast Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro on Monday signed a proclamation of disaster emergency aimed at expediting the process of injecting funds into the highway’s reconstruction.

“To expedite the rebuilding of I-95 and cut through the red tape, this morning I issued a disaster declaration, allowing the Commonwealth to immediately draw down federal funds and move quickly to begin the repair and reconstruction process,” Shapiro said.

alarson@phillytrib.com

215-893-5782

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.