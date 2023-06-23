From left, Ryan Boyer of the Philadelphia Building Trades Council, Gov. Josh Shapiro, Biden administration infrastructure adviser Mitch Landrieu and Mayor Jim Kenney officially reopen six lanes of traffic on l-95 on Friday. — TRIBUNE PHOTO/ABDUL R. SULAYMAN
Six lanes of l-95 were reopened Friday, just 12 days after a deadly fire caused the highway to collapse. — TRIBUNE STORY/ABDUL R. SULAYMAN
Just 12 days after the collapse of a portion of I-95, Gov. Josh Shapiro announced Friday that repair work on the roadway has been completed ahead of schedule and the highway has reopened.
Philadelphia officials, including Mayor Jim Kenney, and workers in the building trades gathered near the newly rebuilt roadway to witness as Shapiro and Pennsylvania Transportation Secretary Mike Carroll discussed the coordinated state, local and federal response that resulted in the opening of six lanes of traffic on I-95.
"Over the past (12) days, the eyes of the country have been on Pennsylvania. We showed them what our grit and determination can accomplish, and we showed them good government in action," Shapiro said.
"This is what we can do when government at all levels come together to get the job done. Let this serve as an example to all that Pennsylvania can do big things. When we come together, when we’re determined, we can do big things in this city and in this commonwealth and this is proof."
The elevated section of I-95 collapsed June 11 after a tractor-trailer flipped on an off-ramp and caught fire, killing the driver. The collapse forced truckers to detour around the site and snarled traffic throughout the area.
The quick timeline to reopen the highway followed a coordinated effort between the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), the Pennsylvania State Police, the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency, the Biden administration, the U.S. Department of Transportation, the City of Philadelphia and the Philadelphia building trades.
"The building trades folks are the real heroes here — they constructed this in a skillful and speedy way, and I am eternally grateful for their dedication," Carroll said.
"PennDOT and our team and the (Philadelphia-based contractor Buckley & Company) team will continue our efforts to construct the facility on either side of this structure in an effort to restore I-95 to its full capacity."
The coordinated effort enabled crews to demolish the damaged portion of the roadway and rebuild the middle six lanes of the highway ahead of predictions that the work would take much longer.
Meanwhile, construction work on rebuilding the bridge over Cottman Avenue is in the design phase and is expected to potentially take months to complete.
“Today’s reopening of I-95 in Philadelphia, just 12 days after a devastating collapse brought the city to a halt, is a triumph of all levels of government. This was a true team effort, with everyone from the White House to the construction workers on the ground working around the clock to ensure the swiftest possible reconstruction process,” Sen. Bob Casey said in a statement.
“From the building trades crews to the folks at Aero Aggregates in Delco supplying materials, this rebuild was only possible because of the hard work and ingenuity of Pennsylvanians. I want to thank each and every worker who put their life on hold to make this process as fast as possible, and look forward to visiting the rebuilt bridge soon to see the results of their hard work.”
