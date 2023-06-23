Just 12 days after the collapse of a portion of I-95, Gov. Josh Shapiro announced Friday that repair work on the roadway has been completed ahead of schedule and the highway has reopened.

Philadelphia officials, including Mayor Jim Kenney, and workers in the building trades gathered near the newly rebuilt roadway to witness as Shapiro and Pennsylvania Transportation Secretary Mike Carroll discussed the coordinated state, local and federal response that resulted in the opening of six lanes of traffic on I-95.

