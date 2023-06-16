Gov. Josh Shapiro and the PA Department of Transportation (PennDOT) have announced the damaged section of I-95 has been successfully demolished ahead of schedule, with construction on a temporary roadway expected to begin immediately.
Shapiro’s announcement comes on the heels of news that PennDOT has hired Philadelphia-based contractor Buckley & Company to fill the gap in the roadway so that it can be paved and reopened “safely and as quickly as possible” as a stopgap measure as crews work to rebuild the permanent bridge, according to a news release.
"When I visited this site just a few hours after the fire and collapse on Sunday, I made it clear that my administration would lead a coordinated response to reopen I-95 safely and as efficiently as possible," said Shapiro. "Getting I-95 repaired and reopened is our top priority, and we are working our tails off.
“Under the leadership of Secretary [Michael] Carroll (PA secretary of Transportation), and with the support of our federal and local partners and the talented trades workers right here in Philadelphia, we are moving full steam ahead," Shapiro continued. "Government is working for the good people of Pennsylvania. We have a lot do to, and together, we will get this done."
The collapse occurred last weekend when a tanker truck carrying “a petroleum-based product” caught fire under I-95 near the Cottman Avenue exit in Northeast Philadelphia and caused a portion of the highway to collapse.
According to Shapiro’s office, it could take a “number of months” for the repair of the damage to be completed, although work on the repairs has already begun in earnest.
"There has been tremendous amounts of work occurring with people that are very talented and engineers that are able to design a forward-looking structure that meets the immediate needs of this community, this city, while also making sure that we have a structure that will serve the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania for decades," said Carroll.
On Thursday, Shapiro announced that a 24/7 live video feed of the construction site surrounding the collapse was up and running for the public. According to Shapiro, the aim of the feed is “to chart our progress and give everyone a sense of timing as we move forward.”
