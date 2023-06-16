I-95 Collapse

Crews continue to work the scene of a collapsed elevated section of Interstate 95, in Philadelphia on Wednesday. — AP Photo/Matt Rourke

 Matt Rourke

Gov. Josh Shapiro and the PA Department of Transportation (PennDOT) have announced the damaged section of I-95 has been successfully demolished ahead of schedule, with construction on a temporary roadway expected to begin immediately.

Shapiro’s announcement comes on the heels of news that PennDOT has hired Philadelphia-based contractor Buckley & Company to fill the gap in the roadway so that it can be paved and reopened “safely and as quickly as possible” as a stopgap measure as crews work to rebuild the permanent bridge, according to a news release.

