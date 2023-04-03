Gov. Josh Shapiro’s office unveiled a paid apprentice program Monday to address the state’s shortage of elementary and secondary school teachers.
Under the program, the Departments of Labor and Industry and Education will utilize a workforce development strategy that will create an earn-as-you-learn career pathway to good paying lobs.
This will include training paraprofessionals and teacher’s aides who want to become certified elementary and secondary school teachers.
“Building opportunity for our kids starts in our classrooms, but students can’t succeed if we don’t have enough well-qualified, well-paid teachers helping them learn and grow,” Shapiro said. “This apprenticeship-driven approach will not only alleviate teacher staffing shortages in our schools, but it will also create a talent pipeline and an education workforce representative of the students it serves.”
There are more than 30 registered apprentice programs in the state’s education sector, but most of them are focused on the early childhood education workforce. So, the department or labor and industry is soliciting applications for up to $500,000 in grants from groups capable of building a registered apprentices program that schools districts throughout the state can use as a template for teacher career pathways.
Nancy Walker, acting secretary of the Department of Labor and Industry, said there has been a significant decline in the number of individuals obtaining teacher certification in Pennsylvania, for more than a decade.
“This grant program is a commonsense solution to address this challenge and provide a meaningful pathway to family-sustaining jobs for workers who have already demonstrated commitment to children in their communities,” Walker said.
Since 2016, the Department of Labor and Industry’s Apprenticeship and Training Office (ATO) has been responsible for guiding and promoting the expansion and compliance of all registered apprenticeship and pre-apprenticeship programs in the state. The ATO supports 868 un-duplicated program sponsors and 1,573 occupation-specific registered apprenticeship programs across the Pennsylvania, with 16,254 registered apprentices currently active.
Shapiro’s budget proposes an investment of $2.5 million for apprenticeships that will support the creation of at least 20 new programs serving about 1,200 apprentices.
“Educators play a pivotal role in our Commonwealth. Supporting our teachers, investing in programs and alternative pathways to a career in education is a top priority,” acting Education Secretary Khalid N. Mumin said. “This grant program is an opportunity to help strengthen the workforce and provide future generations of educators the chance to pursue their passion and make a difference in their communities.”
According to a study by the Penn State College of Education’s Center for Evaluation and Public Policy, the state faces significant barriers to adequate staffing levels of well qualified teachers, especially in certain subject areas, teachers of color, schools in rural areas and those schools with high numbers of students living in poverty.
The deadline to apply for grant funding is June 1. For more info, please go to: www.dli.pa.gov.
