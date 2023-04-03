Josh Shapiro, Tony Watlington

Gov. Josh Shapiro, left, speaks with School District of Philadelphia superintendent Tony Watlington and others about increasing the numbers of teachers. —TRIBUNE FILE PHOTO

Gov. Josh Shapiro’s office unveiled a paid apprentice program Monday to address the state’s shortage of elementary and secondary school teachers.

Under the program, the Departments of Labor and Industry and Education will utilize a workforce development strategy that will create an earn-as-you-learn career pathway to good paying lobs.

swilliams@phillytrib.com 215-893-5787

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.