Dozens of community leaders, activists, and residents joined Global Citizen Wednesday night at the Reading Terminal Market. Pictured is Global Citizen President Todd Bernstein, far right, who led the event. — Tribune Photo/Marco Cerino
Dozens of community leaders, activists, and residents joined Global Citizen Wednesday night at Reading Terminal Market. The 15th Annual “Beer Summit” event focused on solutions to Philadelphia’s chronic gun violence.
The annual meeting is based off the White House “Beer Summit” following the arrest of Prof. Henry Louis Gates, Jr. outside his Cambridge residence in 2009.
Wednesday night’s gathering held extra significance following the mass shooting in Kingsessing on July 3, where five residents were killed. Todd Bernstein, president of Global Citizen 365 and founder and director of Greater Philadelphia Martin Luther King Day of Service, led the event, repeating the names of the victims and reminding all what their losses meant.
“I think it’s important to know who these folks were,” Bernstein said of the five men murdered last week. “They had names, they had lives, they had legacies to leave.”
Bernstein then offered to uplift the memory of others who have died from gun violence and repeat their names with the gathered. Many in the crowd had direct connections to victims over the years.
Annie Altman, general manager of the Reading Terminal Market, shared her experiences to start the event. She talked about her constant worrying about the violence in the city affecting the workers she manages.
“I look at my phone, unfortunately, to see what happened in the city last night, where was the violence, and I pray that it wasn’t one of my employees,” Altman said of the grim part of her morning routine. She noted that violence has affected the families of multiple members of her team since she took her current role 2½ years ago.
Conversationalists joined Bernstein on the stage, representing different community groups working to solve the rampant gun problems in Philadelphia. Rev. Gregory Holston of POWER helped create a historic perspective, noting the shootings have been prevalent since the 1970s but “have gotten a lot worse” recently.
Perhaps the most significant panelist was 18-year-old Lee Washington who has been involved with the group YEAH Philly —a nonprofit that provides funding and support for youth who have been affected by gun violence. He described the harrowing reality that young men face in the city, knowing they need to carry guns for survival, and doing so with some starting at age 12.
Washington has seen friends die and spent time in correctional facilities. He has attempted to convince others to stop selling drugs and get into more sustainable career paths. He believes there are solutions out there but they have to be tailored to the community and the people they’re trying to reach.
“We need therapy, but when I say therapy, we don’t need people talking at us that can’t relate to us,” Washington said about addressing the PTSD and other trauma he’s endured in his daily life.
“You can talk to someone, you can give them advice, but if they don’t relate to you, you’re just giving them advice," Washington continues. "If I’m going to therapy today, or if anyone at my age who’d go to therapy, they want somebody they can relate to, somebody who can keep a secret.”
The breakout groups provided solutions that centered around direct support for people living in poverty and violence. One exchange from a community activist highlighted the need to spend all the funds allocated instead of holding some back. Rev. Holston attempted to explain that some groups get funding without completed plans to distribute, which drew some rebukes from the crowd.
Before the event started, Philadelphia Mural Arts held an event to highlight issues around implicit bias, especially as it affects Black men and boys. All the names mentioned in the summit, including the names of those offered by the crowd, were males who died violently.
Participants answered questions and drew images and words into outlines of sneakers and flashy chains. The mural, which will celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, will appear with some of these created pictures included at a time and place to be determined.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.