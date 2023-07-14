“Beer Summit” at the Reading Terminal Market

Dozens of community leaders, activists, and residents joined Global Citizen Wednesday night at the Reading Terminal Market. Pictured is Global Citizen President Todd Bernstein, far right, who led the event. — Tribune Photo/Marco Cerino

 Tribune Photo/Marco Cerino

Dozens of community leaders, activists, and residents joined Global Citizen Wednesday night at Reading Terminal Market. The 15th Annual “Beer Summit” event focused on solutions to Philadelphia’s chronic gun violence.

The annual meeting is based off the White House “Beer Summit” following the arrest of Prof. Henry Louis Gates, Jr. outside his Cambridge residence in 2009.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.