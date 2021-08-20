A 15-year-old girl who was shot in the face twice while playing basketball in a North Philadelphia playground on Tuesday has died, police confirmed.
Simone-Monea Rogers died on Wednesday night, less than 24-hours after getting shot while playing at at Jerome Brown Playground in the Nicetown-Tioga neighborhood, police said.
Leading up to the shooting, Rogers was playing with at least 10 other young people on the basketball courts shortly before 9 p.m. Tuesday.
Police have made no arrests.
The girl lived nearby and played at the park’s basketball courts frequently.
Police previously said surveillance video showed her dribbling the ball on the court when she suddenly collapsed from being shot, The Associated Press reported.
Pierre Tayale, 67, was among those at the park's basketball courts on Friday.
"I came to show love," he said. "A young life had been taken for just playing basketball and her life shouldn't have been taken like that."
Tayale, who lives in the Frankford neighborhood but grew up in the Tioga section of the city, placed teddy bears, candles and Christian literature at a makeshift memorial for Rogers on the basketball courts.
The recreation center at the playground was open on Friday. City-run summer activities just wrapped up but a basketball league is continuing at the park. City employees working at the recreation center declined to comment.
Tayale said he grew up in and survived the city's gang wars. He said the level of gun violence today was beyond anything he had experienced.
"The way the killing is going on today — we was never like that," he said.
The playground, which is down the street from a community garden, was nearly deserted on Friday.
A woman at the park, who previously worked for City Council but declined to identify herself, said she was frustrated about another young person dying in Philadelphia. She said Rogers' death was everyone's failure — Mayor Jim Kenney, members of City Council, the police department and the community.
"Everybody is to blame for this," she said. "It shouldn't take no kids to keep dying for people to start wanting to do stuff. ... Everybody is failing."
Grover Willis Jr., 88, sat on his home's porch overlooking the park across the street.
Willis, who has live there since the 1950s, said he was surprised about the fatal shooting. He believed a murder had not occurred in the park in decades.
Willis had little reaction about how the fatal shooting would affect the community.
Philadelphia is suffering from a historic level of gun violence this year.
The homicide rate was 343 as of Friday, up 21% compared to the same time last year, according to the police department’s online dashboard.
At least 33 of those killings have been of school-age children.
Last year, the city had 499 homicides — a three-decade high.
The number of shooting victims were up 21% this week compared to last year (1,448), of which 137 were those under the age of 18, police said this week.
Asked whether parents should allow their children to play at city parks and public areas, Kenney administration spokeswoman Deana Gamble encouraged families take part in the city's programing and activities.
"Each neighborhood and block has its own unique circumstances and parents have to make the best decisions for their kids and families," Gamble said.
Gamble said that any act of violence in the city was tragic, but that it was even more distressing when these shootings involve children and in areas which should be "safe and sacred public spaces."
"Once again our city has been rocked by gun violence that cost the life of a teenager on the brink of starting a new school," Gamble said. "She was doing what kids her age should be doing — playing basketball."
During the city's update on violence this week, Mayor Jim Kenney continued to refuse calls to call in National Guard troops to help reduce violence, saying that "uniformed, camouflaged, rifle-carrying people in helmets" would not be an effective tool to address the issue.
The mayor added that deploying National Guard troops in neighborhoods was "not respectful to that neighborhood" and troops are "not capable or trained to do urban policing or do policing of any kind."
Anyone with information about the shooting can call 215.686.TIPS (8477).
