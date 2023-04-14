Girard College president F. Christopher Goins resigns

Girard College president F. Christopher Goins has resigned for personal reasons, according to the Board of Directors City Trusts.
Goins, who became the president of the school last July, resigned on March 31.
“I want to express my sincere gratitude to each and every one of you for your support, hard work and dedication to the mission of Girard College,” Goins said in a statement.
“I am proud of the work we have accomplished together and I will always cherish the memories and relationships I have formed during my time at the college,” he said.
In a joint statement, president of the Board of Directors City Trust Bernard W. Smalley and chair of the of Girard’s College Committee Lynette M. Brown-Sow said Girard College will be announcing the appointment of an interim president shortly.
"While this is difficult news for all of us, we want you to know that we are at work to ensure campus life and the daily routine of our students will not be interrupted," the statement said.
"In the coming days, we expect to announce the appointment of an interim president to lead the college and we will continue to work together with Girard’s dedicated faculty and staff to assure a successful completion of the 2022-2023 academic year,” the statement said.
“We want to assure you that the board and the Girard College Committee are fully committed to moving Girard forward. The mission has not changed and the work - the hard work of helping our students achieve success in the classroom and thrive as productive citizens goes on."
This is a developing story.
215-893-5716; chill@phillytrib.com.
