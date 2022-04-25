A Chicago educator has been named the president of Girard College.
The Board of Directors of City Trusts announced Monday that F. Christopher Goins is the next president to lead the historic boarding school in North Philadelphia, which provides a free education for disadvantaged children from single-parent homes.
Goins will assume his new duties July 1.
"I am truly blessed to be selected as the next president of Girard College," Goins said. "This is the single most important milestone in my professional journey and I do not take it lightly.
"I stand on the shoulders of giants in the educational space and I plan to bring all of their wisdom and knowledge with me to benefit the beautiful minds at Girard College," he added.
Goins, 44, was selected from a list of more than 50 candidates.
The announcement of Goins caps off a six-month national search led by the Girard College Presidential Search Committee, which is comprised of board members and Girard faculty and alumni.
"We had the good fortune to be able to choose from a large pool of very talented candidates," said Lynette Brown-Sow, chair of the Board’s Girard College Committee, in a statement.
"It was clear that Chris’ skills as a visionary leader who inspires others to partner with him in helping young people reach their potential makes him the best choice to lead the new Girard College," she added.
A native of Greensboro, North Carolina, Goins is a nationally recognized equity-focused educator whose career has been devoted to expanding opportunities for children for 22 years.
As an educator, he was the founding principal at Butler College Prep, which was designed to improve academic and career outcomes for children in Chicago. The school, which has over 700 students, has been recognized as the highest-performing non-selective high school in Chicago and throughout the state of Illinois.
Prior to being named Girard College’s president, Goins served as the chief equity officer of Thrive Chicago, a non-profit focused on strengthening the capacity and performance of youth-serving organizations citywide.
In this role, Goins built the My Brother's Keeper Alliance for the Obama Foundation, helping youth service organizations across the city expand programs and services for boys and young men of color.
Goins served as the director of the Upward Bound Program at Mt. St. Joseph University in Cincinnati.
From 2006 to 2009 he was the deputy director of the W.E.B. DuBois Academy in Cincinnati, where he oversaw the recruitment, retention and professional development of faculty while also leading a series of highly successful grant funding opportunities.
Goins said his background as an educator has prepared him for his new role in Philadelphia.
"My educational career has been focused on improving outcomes and expanding opportunities for young people, especially for students of color who have very little choice in their educational options," Goins said.
"Girard College is uniquely positioned to effect transformational change because it is one of the most unique educational models in the entire world, which will continue achieving racial equity and economic mobility for the children it serves," he added. "I’m excited for the chance to lead this effort."
Goins started his career as a civics and AP government and politics teacher at his alma mater, James B. Dudley High School in Greensboro, N.C.
In 2005, he became the youngest "Teacher of the Year" for Guilford County schools and coached the four-time national championship step and dance team, the UMOJA Male Step Team.
He has a bachelor's degree in history secondary education from North Carolina A&T State university and a master's degree in urban education leadership from the University of Cincinnati. He is also a member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc.
"The person who really defined for me what school leadership is from an early age was Dr. Tony Watlington, the new superintendent for the School District of Philadelphia," Goins said.
"He was the new principal at Dudley High School when I was a teacher there. He was so innovative, energetic and creative as a leader," he said.
"That pipeline in itself is a demonstration of why it's so important for our young people to have people in front of them who look like them," he added. "Now 22 years later, we will both be in Philadelphia leading a school district and a college preparatory boarding school."
Goins said he’s excited to come to Philadelphia and meet students, faculty and alumni at Girard.
"I’m looking forward to partnering with students, their families, faculty and the Philadelphia community," Goins said. "Girard College will be a safe space and we're going to march into an era of prosperity and growth by honoring the past while building on the future."
