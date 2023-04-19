Philly education leader David P. Hardy named Girard College interim president

Co-founder and retired CEO of Boys Latin Charter Charter School David P. Hardy has been named interim president of Girard College.-submitted photo

The co-founder and retired CEO of Boys Latin Charter School in West Philadelphia has been named the interim president of Girard College.

The Board of Directors of City Trusts announced Wednesday that David P. Hardy will be the interim president to lead the historic boarding school in North Philadelphia, which provides education for nearly 300 students in grades 1 through 12 who come from families headed by a single parent or guardian.

215-893-5716; chill@phillytrib.com.

