FILE - This Nov. 27, 2019, file photo shows "ghost guns" on display at the headquarters of the San Francisco Police Department in San Francisco. Families of those killed and wounded in a rural California shooting rampage in 2017 are suing manufacturers and sellers of "ghost gun" kits that provide easy-to-assemble firearm parts that make it difficult to track or regulate owners. (AP Photo/Haven Daley, File)

Philadelphia is now on the list of municipalities suing ghost gun manufacturers. Experts and law enforcement say these homemade firearms are increasingly being used for violent crime.

Ghost guns are untraceable firearms with no serial numbers that can be assembled at home, usually from a kit containing parts or made using a 3D printer. Philadelphia has filed a lawsuit against ghost gun manufacturers Polymer80 and JSD Supply, announced city solicitor Diana Cortes at a press conference last week.

This article first appeared on WHYY.org

