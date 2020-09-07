Philadelphians have a chance to help determine the federal dollars that flow into the city and congressional representation for the next decade.
But they’ve got to fill out the 2020 Census by Sept. 30 to do so.
With the deadline approaching, state Rep. Morgan Cephas, D-192, will hold an event to assist residents to complete the census between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Tuesday at her district office 5921 Lancaster Ave.
Cephas said filling out the census is critical but participation is falling short.
The city’s current self-participation rate for the census was hovering around 52%, Cephas said. In her 192nd District in West Philadelphia, census participation was worse at 46%. The state rate was at 67%.
”What’s at stake is our representation on the federal level and at the state level,” Cephas said.
Population data based on the census determines the distribution of federal funding, which influences how the city addresses poverty, affordable housing, gun violence, and access to affordable health care. For instance, the recent federal funding sent to states to respond to the novel coronavirus pandemic was based on census data.
The city is currently split up into three congressional districts, with one district incorporating portions of Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties. The 2020 census could alter that district makeup.
The state representative also will offer free masks and hand sanitizer at Tuesday’s event.
Those interested in participating should RSVP by calling 215-879-6625 or sending an email to repcephas@pahouse.net. An RSVP is not required.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.