Two Philadelphia public schools have earned federal Blue Ribbon designation.
Girard Academic Music Program (GAMP) and the Penn Alexander School are among two of 13 schools throughout Pennsylvania that have been awarded the National Blue Ribbon Schools designation for Exemplary High Performing and Exemplary Achievement Gap Closing by the U.S. Department of Education.
The schools were among more than 300 schools in the nation and the only Philadelphia schools to earn the prestigious honor.
Both school communities were recognized during celebrations at their buildings Tuesday.
The National Blue Ribbon Schools Program recognizes public and private elementary, middle, and high schools. The award is based on the schools’ overall academic progress in closing their achievement gaps, which include student scores, student subgroups scores and graduation rates.
“To see two of our schools being recognized for their accomplishments during a year that was challenging should be a point of pride for our principals, teachers and students,” said School District of Philadelphia superintendent William R. Hite in a statement.
“I am elated to see the progress made under these two incredible leaders.”
Serving more than 600 students in grades 5-12 in South Philadelphia’s Girard Estates, GAMP is a college preparatory school with a heavy focus on helping students pursue music as a major subject.
“As a learning community that strives for academic and musical excellence, we are proud to be honored as an exemplary high performing school,” said GAMP Principal Jovan Moore.
“We have a commitment to an educational experience in which all students succeed and our school community should take pride in our accomplishments.”
Penn Alexander serves approximately 600 students in grades K-8. The Sadie Tanner Mossell Alexander University of Pennsylvania Partnership School (Penn Alexander) is the result of a historic partnership among the University of Pennsylvania and the District to build a model university-assisted public school for students in West Philadelphia.
This is the second designation for Penn Alexander, which was recognized as National Blue Ribbon School in 2016. This is also the second school under Overton, who was principal at Meredith Elementary, when it was awarded the Blue Ribbon designation in 2018.
“We take great pride in celebrating the narrowing of the achievement gap here in Philadelphia,” said Penn Alexander Principal Lauren Overton.
“We know that when we design schools for the students at the margins, the community will thrive,” she added. “This is our work and the ongoing journey that we are committed to here at Penn Alexander.”
This year’s awards mark the 16th and 17th Philadelphia public schools to be named National Blue Ribbon schools since the Department of Education began the program in 1982.
It also marks the ninth and 10th schools to earn the distinction under Hite’s tenure including Hill Freedman World Academy in 2014, Penn Alexander in 2016; General George A. McCall School in 2017; Albert M. Greenfield School and Meredith in 2018, George Washington Carver School of Engineering and Science and Joseph Greenberg Elementary in 2019 and Rhawnhurst School in 2020.
Both GAMP and Penn Alexander will be recognized in a ceremony hosted by National Blue Ribbon Schools in November and receive their Blue Ribbon plaques later this year.
