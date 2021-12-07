A group of residents are gathering Tuesday evening to discuss the future of historic Germantown YWCA building.
The Friends for the Restoration of the Germantown YWCA is hosting a community meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday at First Presbyterian Church of Germantown, 35 W. Chelten Ave.
“People are really concerned and people want to see the building restored,” said community resident Yvonne Haskins.
“We know that there should be affordable housing in that building. Whether it’s senior housing or whether it’s mixed with seniors and other ages, we’re trying to let the community voice those opinions. It has to be affordable. It can’t be a market rate building.”
The meeting comes as the Philadelphia Redevelopment Authority recently terminated negotiations with KBK Enterprises – the Ohio-based real estate developer that proposed to turn the historic building into apartments and retail space.
In November 2016, the PRA Board of Directors approved KBK Enterprises’ proposed plans for 12 one-bedroom and 12 two-bedroom living units with commercial and retail space on the first two floors of the building.
Community residents had been urging PRA to remove KBK as the project's developer, due to six years of inactivity on the site and seek a request for proposal for a new bid. The Friends for the Restoration of the Germantown YWCA has sponsored a petition and sent a letter to Mayor Jim Kenney.
In October, PRA issued a letter to the KBK demanding that it provide the PRA with the necessary documentation evidencing its ability to proceed to settlement and commence construction.
“Despite request, KBK Enterprises (“KBK”), the proposed developer of 5820-24 Germantown Avenue, a.k.a. the Germantown YWCA (the “Property,”) did not provide timely evidence to the Philadelphia Redevelopment Authority (“PRA”) of the requested commitments of project funding and other necessary documentation evidencing KBK's ability to proceed to settlement and commence construction,” the PRA said in an e-mailed statement.
“Accordingly, the PRA has formally terminated negotiations with KBK and has rescinded its selection of KBK as the proposed developer of the property.”
The upcoming town hall will feature remarks from Anne Fadullon, PRA board chair and Jessie Lawrence, director of real estate, Philadelphia Housing Development Corporation. City Councilmember Cindy Bass, 8th district, who initially backed KBK’s proposal, has been invited.
The historic YWCA building dates back to 1915 and served as a haven for Black and white women in Germantown and became deeply involved with the Civil Rights movement. The building has sat vacant for the last 15 years.
