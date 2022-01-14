Funeral services for the McDonald, Roberts, Robinson, Thomas, Wayne and White families, who perished in the fire in the Fairmount section of the city on Jan. 5, will be held at 9 a.m., Monday at the Liacouras Center at 1776 N. Broad St.
Twelve people including nine children died in the fire in the 800 block of 23rd St., one of the worst in recent city history.
Dekwan Robinson, Destiny McDonald, Janiyah Roberts, J’Kwan Robinson, Natasha Wayne, Quientien Tate-McDonald, Quinsha White, Rosalee McDonald, Shaniece Wayne, Taniesha Robinson, Tiffany Robinson and Virginia Thomas all died of smoke inhalation, according to the Philadelphia Department of Public Health’s Medical Examiner’s Office.
Investigators say a child playing with a lighter accidentally set a Christmas tree on fire.
It will be livestreamed at enontab.org. The family is requesting that all attendees wear white. The funeral will be followed by a private interment. A repast will be held at 5 p.m. at the Met Philadelphia, 858 N. Broad St.
The family said that during this time, they would like to acknowledge that it has received aid from the following organizations and persons, including: Bache-Martin School and the School District of Philadelphia; the Philadelphia Police Department; the Philadelphia Fire Department; the American Red Cross; the Salvation Army; Philadelphia City Council; state Sen. Sharif Street; Dr. DeShonda Williams; Jeff Brown and Brown Family ShopRite; GoFundMe donors; Rev. Dr. Alyn E. Waller and Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church; Valerie Harrison and Temple University; Mel’s Well and One Day at a Time; Escamillo Jones Funeral Home & The Quarter State Funeral Directors Association; The Met Philadelphia; Philadelphia League of Women Voters and Crisis Response Canines.
