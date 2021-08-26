Famous mezzo soprano Denyce Graves was in Philadelphia on Thursday for the formal announcement to start raising funds for a Marian Anderson statue in the city.
The statue is expected to be outside of the Academy of Music at 240 S. Broad St., along the Avenue of the Arts.
Graves says that she considers Anderson a hero.
Jillian Patricia Pirtle, CEO of the National Marian Anderson Museum and Historical Society, says that this has been in the works for 25 years. She along with volunteers has already secured nearly $200,000 for the Marian Anderson Memorial Statue Fund.
