Friday marks the deadline for staff of hospitals and long-term care facilities and students, staff and faculty at higher education institutions to have their first COVID-19 vaccination dose or an approved exemption.
Acting Philadelphia Health Commissioner Cheryl Bettigole said the majority of people in these settings have been vaccinated.
“You know that getting vaccinated isn’t about making a deadline — it’s about saving the lives of the people around you,” she said during a virtual news media update Wednesday.
“In high-risk health settings it really can be a matter of life or death. And given that in these settings a health care worker’s most important job is to keep people alive, being vaccinated during a pandemic is the lowest bar to clear. I’ve said it before: If you’re not willing to do what it takes to protect patients, maybe health care isn’t the job for you.”
The Philadelphia Department of Public Health's mandate calls for all staff in hospitals and long-term care facilities, and everyone in higher education, to receive at least one dose of a COVID vaccine by Friday. They will need to undergo enhanced testing until they are fully vaccinated. They must also receive their second dose of COVID vaccine, if needed, by Nov. 15.
Bettigole was confident that more health care workers and people in higher education will get vaccinated ahead of the deadline. She noted that 85% of workers in Philadelphia’s long-term care facilities have already received their first dose.
Zachary Shamberg, president of the Pennsylvania Health Care Association, issued a letter to Bettigole asking that the city Department of Public Health delay its mandate deadline to give its members more time to boost vaccine rates. The organization asked for an alternative to mandating the vaccine, such as routine, weekly testing, so that workers can remain on the frontlines to provide care for our vulnerable residents
Shamberg said the association’s members have been working to dispel information about the vaccines but some remain unvaccinated in nursing homes and in long term care.
“There are challenges today in long term care and that includes a workforce shortage. It has reached a crisis level,” he told the Tribune.
“If this mandate goes into effect in Philadelphia on Friday, we’re looking at a scenario in which more than 2,000 front line caregivers could lose their jobs and ultimately what does that mean to thousands of Philadelphia seniors who are in long-term care.”
In his letter, Shamberg asked if the city has a plan to supplement the workforce of impacted facilities’ if the health department moves forward with its mandate.
Bettigole said that the mandate does not require long-term care facilities to terminate unvaccinated staff.
"They are not required to terminate people. They simply can't have them work," she explained.
"They could carry people on unpaid leave and give them a certain time to get vaccinated. That probably would be a reasonable approach, but it's not an option to continue to have these unvaccinated staff members coming into these facilities with vulnerable seniors who are at risk."
Bettigole said there are ways to handle the issue of a possible workforce issue, such as using empty beds at other nursing homes in a dire emergency. However she doesn't anticipate that this will become an issue.
“I am not anticipating that,” she said. “People really do step up with these mandates. They do what they have to do.”
“I think ultimately what we’re looking at is it’s likely that cases will surge as we get into colder weather.” Bettigole added.
“We want to make sure that we don’t see ever again what we saw in the earlier stages of the pandemic," she said, noting that one out of every three local deaths from COVID occurred in Philly's nursing homes. "It’s completely preventable.”
Under the health department's mandate, staff who work in healthcare settings that aren’t hospitals or long-term care facilities, must receive at least one dose of a COVID vaccine by Oct. 22. They will need to be tested twice per week using either antigen or PCR testing until they are fully vaccinated, and must receive their second dose of the COVID vaccine, if needed, by Nov. 22.
The federal government is expected to publish detailed rules on a vaccine mandate later this month that will apply to all health care settings that receive Medicaid and Medicare funds and be effective immediately.
As of Thursday, at least 876,847 Philadelphians have been fully vaccinated and 1,072,277 Philadelphia adults have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Currently, 70.6 percent of Philadelphia adults are fully vaccinated and 86.3 percent of Philadelphia adults have received at least one dose of the vaccine.
