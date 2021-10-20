People who work in health care settings that aren’t hospitals or long term care facilities must receive at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine or have an exemption by this Friday.
“Remember that there is no philosophical exception for these vaccine mandates,” Acting Health Commissioner Dr. Cheryl Bettigole said during Wednesday’s virtual briefing. “Testing is only an alternate option for those who have religious or medical exemptions.”
Oct. 15 marked the deadline for staff at hospitals, long term care facilities, colleges and universities to have at least one vaccine dose.
“We’re still waiting on the final data from the last few days before the mandate took effect and for the results of survey that went out to long term care facilities," Bettigole said.
"But so far the data looked very encouraging, including a steep increase in the vaccination rate for long term care workers to at least 90%."
Gearing up to administer pediatric vaccines
On Wednesday, the White House has announced plans to roll out pediatric vaccines. The Biden administration has secured enough supply to vaccinate the 28 million children ages 5 to 11 if the vaccine is authorized for that age group. Vaccine advisers to the FDA are slated to meet next week to consider Pfizer's request to authorize its vaccine for children.
Bettigole said if FDA approval is granted during the first week of November, children 5 to 11 could potentially start receiving vaccines as soon as Nov. 4 at hospitals, federally qualified health centers, pharmacies and other pediatric providers in Philadelphia. She said 70% of providers of child immunizations are authorized to give COVID vaccines.
“Our understanding is that there will be enough vaccines for 5 to 11 year olds," she said. "Similar to boosters if you try to get vaccinated on day one and you struggle, you probably will be able to get it in a few days or a week.”
She expressed concern about the possibility of COVID cases surging as the weather turns colder.
“As we start to feel the fall chill in the air, I know that people will soon be spending more time inside. We have a clear choice in front of us,” Bettigole said.
“We can do everything possible to avoid another fall and winter surge in COVID cases, hospitalizations and deaths or we can choose to protect ourselves our families and each other.”
“For those of you who are still unvaccinated that means stepping up and getting your shots,” Bettigole continued. “For those who are vaccinated, it means remembering that we aren’t out of the woods yet.”
New York City has announced a COVID vaccine mandate for all municipal workers or they will be placed on unpaid leave. Bettigole said this is not something that is currently being discussed for Philadelphia’s city workers.
"In terms of city workers, we don't have the type of vaccine mandate that New York has. So it's not a vaccine or be terminated mandate," she explained. "It's a requirement to be either be vaccinated or to double mask."
“With all of these mandates it depends on where we are with this pandemic,” Bettigole continued. “So currently in Philadelphia, I wouldn’t say that things are good because we are still at high transmission. We still have significant people in the hospital but we aren’t seeing a surge in cases.”
“I’m hearing from lot of people about the city that they are seeing people in big gatherings, unmasked in doors,” she continued.
“If we start doing that kind of thing then we will see a surge in cases. If we can keep a lid on this then we don’t have to have more mandates than we currently have. ”
Bettigole noted that the city is averaging about 255 new cases a day.
She reiterated the importance of people wearing masks if they are in indoor crowded spaces, gathering outside rather than inside if they have a choice and getting booster shots if they fall into the recommended groups. Boosters have been recommended for those who are over age 65, have underlying medical conditions or work in high risk occupations.
According to the Philadelphia Department of Public Health, 1,076,947 residents have received at least one vaccine dose and more than 800,000 have been fully vaccinated as of Wednesday. Bettigole said in terms of equity, the city is continuing to see progress on narrowing the disparity in vaccination for adults under age 45 and vaccine equity in those 45 and older.
