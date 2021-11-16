The Free Library of Philadelphia has named Kelly Richards as its new president and director.
He will start his new role Jan. 14, 2022.
Currently the director of the Muskegon Area District Library in Michigan and President of the Michigan Library Association, Richards brings with him nearly three decades of library experience. He began his career in library services in the Las Vegas Clark County Library District, and also worked in the Genesee District Library in Flint, Michigan, before taking on the role of director in Muskegon.
In addition to his role as director, Richards serves as the chairperson for Lakeshore Ethnic Diversity Alliance, an organization that trains government agencies and businesses in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion/Belonging.
The year-long search process for a new president was conducted by a Search Committee comprised of 22 members gathered from Free Library staff, the Board of Trustees, and the Free Library of Philadelphia Foundation Board of Directors, Library executives, and union members, as well as representation from Friends of the Library and the City of Philadelphia.
The committee worked with executive search firm Isaacson, Miller to include further insight from Library staff and stakeholders through nine listening sessions. More than 50 individuals participated to offer insight about what they would like to see in the Free Library’s next director. Isaacson, Miller conducted the search, checked references, and narrowed down the list of candidates to present to the Search Committee. From there, the Search Committee selected final candidates for consideration by the Free Library of Philadelphia Board of Trustees, who made a conditional offer based on a unanimous vote taken at a special meeting Oct 1.
