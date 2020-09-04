The Board of Trustees of the Free Library of Philadelphia has named Leslie M. Walker the interim director of the Free Library.
"At this time, the Free Library of Philadelphia needs a leader who can listen and hear the concerns of staff, can ensure continued operations of the Library with a focus on safety, and can bring the Free Library community together. We are pleased to present Leslie Walker as this leader," said Pamela Dembe, Chair of the Board of Trustees, in a written statement posted on the library's website.
Walker said she feels honored to be named interim director.
"I look forward to working with staff to ensure we focus on the health and safety of our staff and everyone in this city who relies on the Library for all of the vital resources we provide, while viewing all of our work through a lens of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion," Walker said. "This is a new chapter for the Library and I will move forward with great deliberation and transparency."
Walker will serve in the role until the board appoints a permanent director. A nation-wide search is currently underway and is anticipated to take approximately six months to a year.
Walker takes the lead of the library as library executives and board members face intense criticism from staff for a lack of equity in library staffing, policies and workplace procedures.
In late June and early July, Concerned Black Workers of the Free Library of Philadelphia published open letters, asking for an equitable reopening plan, raising concerns about the lack of personal protective equipment, asking for pay in line with what their white coworkers earn and decrying library leadership.
“Now is the time for the Free Library to be anti-racist,” their letter said. “We cannot return to business as usual and must find different and better ways to serve the public while keeping our staff and patrons safe.”
Unionized library workers said they backed the Concerned Black Workers.
And at least six prominent authors canceled events in solidarity with the workers.
Former director Siobhan Reardon resigned at the end of July, and Walker stepped in as acting director.
"Since doing so, she has spent time listening in order to begin a healing process," the library board said in its statement. "She visits multiple neighborhood libraries weekly and is managing and directing Library operations, including the opening of libraries to the public with a priority on the safety of staff and patrons."
Walker is working with the School District of Philadelphia and the city to establish Student Access Centers. She is also continuing to work with the diversity, equity and inclusion consultancy group, DiverseForce.
The library board unanimously appointed Walker interim director after a committee — made of library staff, Trustee members, foundation board members and a city representative — conducted a month-long search.
Walker joined the library in 2017 as the chief of staff. In that role, she was instrumental in initiating diversity, equity and inclusion work through the Board of Trustees committee and the staff diversity committee. She has represented the library on the city's racial equity and human resources policy teams. She also provided management oversight for executive leadership, including communications, customer service, and the coordination and facilitation of relations across Library divisions and City Administration.
Before that, she was the vice president for community learning and visitor experience at the Please Touch Museum. She also previously worked for a variety of nonprofits in the Philadelphia region, including Germantown Settlement, Tabor Children's Services, and Philadelphia Safe and Sound. She has worked with On the Table Philly, the Viola Alley Connector Project.
Walker has a bachelor's degree in urban studies and sociology from Rutgers University, and a master's degree in training and organizational development from Saint Joseph's University.
