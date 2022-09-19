The Free Library of Philadelphia’s Poet Laureate Governing Committee has named the 2022-23 Philadelphia Youth Poet Laureate.
Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney and Free Library Director Kelly Richards were on hand at Parkway Central Library on Monday to introduce the Youth Poet Laureate, a 17-year-old senior at Hardy Williams Mastery Charter School, Telicia Darius.
Kenney said he was "thrilled" to recognize the Youth Poet Laureate program, describing it as something that "provides our children with a chance to explore their creativity and become civic leaders themselves" and added, "I'm proud of our incredible youth who continue to use art and especially poetry as a way to express their thoughts and emotions and think critically about the world around them."
"I congratulate our new Youth Poet Laureate on behalf of the city of Philadelphia. We are proud of you and we are so excited for all the great things you will do this year. … I think it's important that we understand that what you see on the news every night isn't representative of what our kids are all about and what they're doing. And the vast majority of them are doing positive, great things and leading. And when I step away, I'll be happy to see these young folks step it up and take the reins," Kenney said.
Darius, who has participated in the Young Writer’s Workshop at Bard College and the Princeton University Summer Journalism Program, said she hopes that during her term she will be able to reach the younger generation and "help them process their emotions through poetry."
"Being the youth poet laureate means that I can really do something impactful in my community. ... it's really been a goal to be able to do something and not just say it, 'cause I feel like words have no meaning unless you act on them," she said. "I want people to be moved by my poetry, I want people to feel my poetry, I don't want people to think, 'she's just talking.' I'm talking but I matter, and what I'm saying matters, and I want you to feel that and hear that and, if you can relate, relate to that."
In being named the Philadelphia Youth Poet Laureate, Darius will receive an educational scholarship and have the opportunity to create her own signature project as part of the program, as well as act as an ambassador for poetry around the city through a series of readings and workshops.
Darius will also be mentored during her term as Youth Poet Laureate by the 2022-23 Philadelphia Poet Laureate, Airea D. Matthews. Matthews said Darius was a "lovely" selection for the role, and advised Darius "to speak your heart and always be honest in your work."
"She's firmly inside of a tradition of stellar youth poets who have done some incredible work in the city, from workshops, to holding events, to reading their own work, to being a representative of the craft. And it's incredibly important," Matthews said. "And so she's got a whole contingent of folks who are around her who will support her, whether they're former youth poet laureates or former poet laureates. And the folks here at the library are also very encouraging and supportive. So she's going to do great. I'm really excited to see what she does."
Matthews said she believes the Youth Poet Laureate has the ability to open Philadelphia’s children to the outlets that poetry can provide.
"It's an incredible role just in terms of for people to be able to see possibility. There's so many kids that write through trauma, that write through joy, that write through any sorts of experiences that they're having in their particular lives, and they think it's just a hobby. But it can be more than a hobby," she said. "It can be a craft that you hone, that you develop, and that you live in. It can be a lifestyle. And so just showing how poetry can be a lifestyle for you is really a beautiful thing."
Former Philadelphia Poet Laureate and chair of the Poet Laureate Governing Committee, Yolanda Wisher, said that Darius has long shown evidence of her poetry talent.
"Telicia is somebody who's loved writing for a long time. We often look for that kid who's been writing since they were a little kid, since they learned to write, honestly, they've been writing poetry that long. We know we're kind of on the right track," she said. "But she's also shown evidence of being a leader among other poets in her school and using poetry as a way to lead. And I think that's what's exciting about her and what she'll do in this term."
Wisher added that she believes that Darius can use her platform as Youth Poet Laureate to add her voice to the vital chorus of Philadelphia’s youth.
"We always need to hear from young people, especially with the violence that's going on in our city, especially with the cuts to education. And our young people need a voice, and they are not just at our mercy and waiting for us to save them. They have something to say," she said. "And I think this program is a good demonstration of what can happen when we promote poetry, promote young people who have that voice. This is their thing. It may not necessarily be sports, it might not be music, but poetry. Connecting with audiences, filling their truth, working out their trauma, working out their stories. I think that's something we want all young people to be doing, doing that work in the city."
